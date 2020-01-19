Raptors blog: Anunoby thrives one night, struggles the next but looks good at guard

MINNEAPOLIS — We’ll lead off our look again and forward of a wierd back-to-back by keying on OG Anunoby. The third-year swingman had an attention-grabbing two nights. He was completely sensible within the blowout win over Washington and about as off as he’s appeared all 12 months towards Minnesota. He was overwhelming defensively towards the Wizards, together with when matched up towards celebrity Bradley Beal, however a step sluggish towards the Wolves. Bizarre. He additionally went from superb offensively to invisible. Possibly only a fatigue factor.

– It’s attention-grabbing that Anunoby is already at a career-high for dunks. He had 42 in 74 video games as a rookie, 39 in 67 final season and has topped that. When Toronto’s at full power Anunoby appears to be simpler. He finds openings, cuts effectively and will get himself open.

– He was additionally utilized as a capturing guard a bit in latest video games and it labored effectively. It in all probability gained’t occur a lot now that Fred VanVleet is again, however Anunoby completely bullied opponents. It’s a mismatch when he’s a capturing guard and since he can defend guards, it’s a viable choice for the Raptors.

– It’s time to speak about Norman Powell. It was clear that he match effectively with this group as a starter (as his 17.2 factors, 2.2 assists per recreation on 52% and 44% on three-pointers numbers counsel), however the factor with Powell is he has all the time been much less efficient as a reserve. Effectively, not currently. With the Raptors getting wholesome, he returned to a primary guard off of the bench function and has been nothing wanting excellent. He’s averaged 23.7 factors (with a .630/.444/.900 capturing line) and has nailed simply shy of three three-pointers a recreation. Add in stable defence and also you’ve bought a participant in Powell who’s making a case for some sixth man of the 12 months consideration.

– When the Raptors broke open an in depth recreation by enjoying a little bit of an odd lineup, it was Powell carrying that group to begin the fourth quarter. He took over and blew the sport open and the Wolves by no means sniffed Toronto once more. That sort of run is changing into commonplace for Powell.

– He’s been nice in transition and has added a pleasant little wrinkle that has confirmed extremely efficient. Powell stops on a dime (tougher to do than you assume), exhibits the ball, getting opponents to leap, then lays in an open layup or a brief floater. Some name it a Dream Shake, however Powell says he borrowed the transfer from Rajon Rondo.

– Marc Gasol lastly cooled down towards Minnesota, however this was an encouraging weekend for him.

– When Andrew Wiggins feels prefer it, he could be a good participant. The problem is he doesn’t really feel prefer it typically sufficient. When the Wolves make him a major ball-handler good issues are inclined to occur.

“I worked hard this summer, really hard. Shooting, ball-handling, play-making, finishing, everything. And I’m going to keep working, keep getting better, keep at it,” Wiggins mentioned.

– He didn’t commit or say he was out the place Crew Canada is anxious. It doesn’t look like a precedence for Wiggins, although the group may actually use him.

– Nick Nurse’s cheering part didn’t make it, as a result of climate, however one other Iowa native, Matt Thomas had a loud group of supporters available and Nurse gave him some minutes and talked him up post-game.

“Matt, he’s really played well for us. It’s too bad that he was one of the guys out when we had everybody out because he could have logged some serious minutes,” Nurse mentioned.

“And now, he gets back and everybody’s back and kind of gets filtered in but I’ll say this he’s shown he can play at this level. We can come out there and run stuff for him and he can do work. And he’s a really good team defender. He’s much better defensively than he’s given credit for.” THREE STARS 1 – Kyle Lowry 2 – Fred VanVleet three – Andrew Wiggins Three stars for Wizards game-winning 1 – Norman Powell 2 – OG Anunoby three – Marc Gasol