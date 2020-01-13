Raptors blog: Expected rust, some puzzling decisions, but it’s all good

It shouldn’t be a shock that the Toronto Raptors didn’t look fairly proper for a lot of Sunday’s loss towards DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs. You may’t simply get Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell again and anticipate every little thing to run easily, regardless of their abilities. It simply doesn’t work that means. And with Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet coming behind them, there can be extra rust, extra misplays, extra errors, extra losses. However ultimately, that is going to be a extremely good staff.

– Credit score to Powell for displaying the least rust and handing over a extremely stable recreation, persevering with the high-quality play that had been turning into a regularity earlier than he harm his shoulder. Powell was assured, aggressive and was burying his pictures. He additionally performed underneath management (4 assists, one turnover), which is one thing the Raptors key on with him all the time. Powell’s all the time making an attempt to ensure his decision-making is sweet and his attacking mentality doesn’t get too extreme and result in errors. His return doesn’t get the eye of a Siakam, Gasol, or VanVleet coming again, however Powell is a crucial piece of this puzzle too.

– Nick Nurse is at worst third on my NBA coach of the yr poll at this level. He’s finished masterful work regardless of continuously lacking a number of key gamers most nights, however he’s additionally had some wobbles in current weeks. Gregg Popovich confirmed why he’s in all probability the most effective coach on the earth on Sunday because the Spurs mounted an inconceivable comeback. Toronto acquired a few of its personal drugs, with the Spurs’ zone throwing them off. (DeRozan’s capability to attract fouls didn’t harm there both, in fact). There have been some puzzling selections with the rotations (sure, Siakam and Powell have been on minutes restrictions, however there have been nonetheless methods to keep away from operating an all-bench lineup for prolonged durations, and Kyle Lowry shouldn’t have been tasked with the DeRozan project defensively. The Raptors additionally would have benefitted from getting Siakam on DeRozan on offence extra, since DeRozan has no probability of stopping Siakam. The Spurs enjoying zone made that more difficult, certain, nevertheless it might have been finished.) – I can’t bear in mind questioning Nurse in any respect this season, once more, he and his employees have been great, however the late-game execution, failing to foul, rotational selections, and many others. might be cleaned up and certain can be.

– It was good to listen to from DeRozan and to meet up with Jakob Poeltl, who has grow to be a extremely stable participant and DeMarre Carroll, after the sport. Poeltl was a serious a part of the comeback. He’s a wonderful defender and a artful, efficient participant on offence. The large Austrian instructed me he actually appreciated his tribute video and the love from Raptors followers as he was heading to do a post-game radio interview.

– “There was fans hanging around all over the arena. Yelling my name, telling me they appreciated what I did when I was here, so it’s always good coming back,” Poeltl stated.

– No person was nearer with Siakam within the early days than Poeltl. They have been inseparable. Poeltl has needed to watch from a far as Siakam emerged as a standout starter and now, a possible beginning all-star. “I wouldn’t say it’s surprising. It’s impressive to say the least,” he stated.

“We played so much together, we practised so much together, I feel like we know each others’ game so well,” Poeltl stated of himself, Siakam and VanVleet … “And we always knew that we, all of us had it in us to, to make that next step. And Pascal, obviously was the first one to really, really leap out there and get the season he’s having right now. It’s amazing, honestly.” – Poeltl dropped a zinger about DeRozan’s large dunk on Chris Boucher: “ I didn’t know he he still had the young legs in him like that. That was impressive,” Poeltl stated after an preliminary chuckle. (By the best way, Boucher instructed my colleague Mike Ganter that the DeRozan technical foul was very delicate, that he didn’t say something to Boucher after the dunk).

THREE STARS

1 – DeMar DeRozan

2 – Norman Powell

three – Serge Ibaka