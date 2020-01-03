Raptors blog: Just forget about Heat debacle and hope you don’t see them in playoffs

– Fred VanVleet is true. All you are able to do with that horrific, gang that couldn’t shoot straight outing in Miami is “flush it.” On to the following one. No have to dwell on practically traditionally terrible three-point capturing (6-for-42). There aren’t going to be many nights like that, however there will probably be just a few over the course of 82 video games, significantly when three of the membership’s greatest exterior shooters are out of the lineup.

– Miami is among the best-coached, hardest, most bodily and relentless defensive teams round. It’s no enjoyable going up towards star in ready Bam Adebayo (simply ask VanVleet, who was injured by Adebayo prior to now), Jimmy Butler, or Derrick Jones, amongst others.

– Toronto has flummoxed opponents for a lot of the season with its personal zone defences however the Warmth turned the tables by fully throwing off the Raptors. Toronto had no solutions. It’s powerful to beat a zone whenever you shoot such as you’ve by no means performed the game earlier than. Maybe they might have tried to go old-school and gone to a mid-range recreation, however there aren’t many mid-range specialists on the roster, save Serge Ibaka. The Raptors shot simply 1-for-Eight within the mid-range anyway. Nothing was working and it wasn’t like they might have attacked the ring towards the zone. Miami was too savvy, too lengthy and too athletic to permit a lot of that.

– It’s not as if the Raptors did a foul job defensively themselves the NBA’s No. 2 defence was truly glorious on that finish. Miami had led the league in first quarter scoring at 29.Eight factors per recreation, however was held to 18 factors with the bench lacking all 5 of its photographs within the body.

– The house facet additionally solely made six free throws, a season-low for a Toronto opponent, as have been the 11 makes an attempt.

– The Warmth pulled away late and regarded like a grup that had been an NBA-leading 11-Three in video games the place the rating had been inside 5 factors within the last 5 minutes. Whereas this one was truly a six-point recreation with 5 minutes left, you get the purpose.

– Adebayo’s breakout jogs my memory plenty of Pascal Siakam’s a yr in the past. He doesn’t but have the capturing vary of Siakam, however he’s simply as harmful a ball-handler, is likely to be a greater passers and is equally spectacular as one of many NBA’s easiest and most versatile defenders. Plus he’s higher on the boards. I’d take Siakam if I may solely decide one, however Adebayo’s three years youthful and can be going to be a many-time all-star and is the way forward for the Warmth.

– Rookie guard Tyler Herro was invisible for a lot of the sport, then sparked the Warmth within the second half, particularly within the fourth quarter. They’ve bought plenty of weapons.

– OG Anunoby responded properly after being re-inserted into the beginning lineup. Anunoby had a season-high for rebounds, together with seven in a single quarter and was his normal self defensively – dominant.

THREE STARS

1 – Bam Adebayo

2 – OG Anunoby

Three – Tyler Herro