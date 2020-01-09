Raptors blog: Kings of the back-to-backs

CHARLOTTE — It’s been mentioned many occasions concerning the Raptors in recent times, however they’ve obtained numerous coronary heart. Generally that’s what swings NBA video games. Effort, depth, struggle. It says so much concerning the gamers that by battling again from a late 10-point deficit towards the Hornets to win in time beyond regulation, they averted dropping at the least one sport of a back-to-back for the primary time since 2017. That they didn’t do it in any respect in 2018 or 2019 is a really spectacular feat. “That’s a long time man. It’s resilience,” mentioned Kyle Lowry, the ringleader and tone-setter for this group, together with Fred VanVleet (who was absent for this set).

“We’re a really resilient squad and we play extremely hard and next man up mentality. We’ve got a pile of guys hurt right now.” But, they only discover a manner.

– It was all of the extra spectacular as a result of Charlotte has been nice all 12 months in “clutch time,” with the Charlotte Observer noting simply Wednesday that 12 of the group’s 15 wins had come when groups have been inside 5 within the ultimate 5 minutes of video games. Terence Davis had a wonderful offensive sport, however his work on Terry Rozier, who had been averaging 29 a sport in January on a number of late shot makes an attempt was past excellent. It’s not simple to make the photographs extraordinarily tough with out giving the officers any likelihood to name a foul, which Davis made positive to not do.

– “I was really just trying to show coach that you can assign me to a guy and I’ll be fine,” Davis mentioned once I requested about it.

“I’ve played against several great guys, most of them are already in this league at college. I just want to show coach and them that I can guard in this league.” – James Borrego is doing a pleasant job in Charlotte, however that was a tough end for them after they themselves had rallied from a 10-point gap. “That was a tough loss, but keep plugging … that’s only going to make us better,” Borrego mentioned. “We could have been better and done a better job of closing that game out. We had opportunities. It’s unfortunate but we learn from that and we move on,” he mentioned. Borrego thought Ibaka traveled earlier than getting fouled within the game-changing sequence.

– Ibaka rallied properly from a nasty begin to the sport. OG Anunoby was actually good and that is perhaps the most effective Patrick McCaw has performed this season, apart from a few gaffes within the third quarter. It was a great rally from his horrendous late turnover towards Portland an evening earlier.

– Chris Boucher didn’t have a great sport, his shot wasn’t dropping, however he nonetheless confirmed some flashes and total, had a pleasant double-header. In opposition to Portland, he was actually stable late and helped put the Raptors able that ought to have resulted in a win.

– In that one, Boucher nailed a nook three-pointer off of a pleasant kickout from Stanley Johnson after which a working, banked, one-hander, one thing we haven’t actually seen earlier than from him. He then hit a three-pointer and the Raptors gave the impression to be in good condition.

– Again to Portland, that’s some wonderful work (for essentially the most half) on celebrity guard Damian Lillard in each video games towards the Blazers. Lillard had been within the Prime 5 in profession scoring at Toronto (minimal three appearances), however solely scored 20 on Tuesday. After all, he made these factors depend with a late flourish.

– Funnily sufficient, Carmelo Anthony was additionally within the Prime 10 when taking part in on the house of the Raptors, however he turned again the clock with 28. It was essentially the most he’d managed in a sport towards Toronto since 2014 and you’ll add him to the very brief record of gamers to drop 25 or extra at Toronto with three completely different franchises (my greatest guess can be LeBron James, Allen Iverson and Jamal Crawford are the one others to do this).

