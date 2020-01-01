Raptors Blog: Thompson pegs Lowry as a Hall of Famer

That’s a wrap on 2019. If 2020 is half as enjoyable because the earlier 12 months was, it will likely be nice. It was a very wonderful 12 months for Fred VanVleet, however he nonetheless mentioned “hell no,” when requested if he was unhappy to see the 12 months finish.

As for resolutions? “Not really, I reflect every day man, I’ve got two kids now so I’ve got nothing but reflecting to do all the time,” VanVleet mentioned. “It is what it is, we had a good year, hopefully we’ll have another one.” – And, actually, that’s been the message from the Raptors ever since Day 1 of coaching camp. Overlook in regards to the championship season, neglect about Kawhi. Simply begin climbing a brand new mountain with the identical aim of summiting all the time high of thoughts.

– It’s arduous to do heavy evaluation of the Raptors at this level, since this isn’t something near how the workforce will look as soon as everyone seems to be wholesome. The truth that woeful Cleveland was the opponent makes issues more durable nonetheless. Toronto hit 17 three-pointers in all on Tuesday and had little bother with what had not too long ago been one of many league’s higher defensive groups. Because it seems, Cleveland’s current run was a bit deceiving because it got here in opposition to some dangerous groups.

– Watching Kevin Love’s physique language certain makes it really feel prefer it’s a hostage scenario. Free Love (sure, his contract makes tad troublesome).

– Sticking with the Cavs, Brampton’s Tristan Thompson completed the last decade fourth within the NBA in offensive rebounding. Not dangerous. Thompson additionally had some excessive reward for Kyle Lowry post-game:

“Kyle Lowry is a Hall of Famer. He’s a (five)-time All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, an NBA champ. He’s their backbone,” Thompson mentioned. The massive man additionally couldn’t assist, when working by way of Lowry’s historical past with the Raptors, point out Cleveland’s one-sided playoff dominance of the Raptors. “So he’s been through, just like myself, highs and lows, for him he keeps this ship running. He’s playing at a high level. Kyle is a bulldog. He competes every night. That’s why his teammates love him – because you can count on the guy every night.” – For what it’s value, Basketball-reference.com lists Lowry’s Corridor-of-Fame chance at a strong 68.three%. Is that adequate? The 2 gamers simply in entrance of him in chance, Dick McGuire and Mitch Richmond, each received in. There are many gamers with decrease possibilities which can be within the corridor already and Lowry is on observe for a sixth all-star look, which might solely strengthen his case. The key society that makes the alternatives may also be extra possible to have a look at superior metrics, which completely love Lowry, by the point he’s eligible than they in all probability do as we speak. As we talked about right here final week, Lowry’s was one of many 15 greatest gamers within the NBA within the 2010s as measured by a number of metrics.

– The Raptors generated way more nook three-point makes an attempt than that they had been managing recently and nailed a excessive share of them. Terence Davis hit three of them and confirmed nice poise in bouncing again from his mistake within the earlier sport. For old-timers, VanVleet introduced up a enjoyable comparability when speaking in regards to the rookies skill to get fast factors in bunches off of the bench. “He’s just a microwave, he heats up pretty quick,” VanVleet mentioned.

– So, in the event you’re scoring at residence, that’s Davis emulating Vinnie “The Microwave” Johnson, Chris Boucher doing his greatest to imitate Dennis Rodman on the offensive glass and a Raptors workforce that’s close to the highest of the league defensively. They’ve received a little bit of the Dangerous Boys period Detroit Pistons in them, it appears. Plus they’ve a supremely environment friendly, if undersized backcourt of Lowry and VanVleet, very similar to the outdated Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars combo. Perhaps I’m reaching, they undoubtedly don’t smash and bash in any respect, which doesn’t make this an ideal comparability to one of the crucial bodily groups of all time, however there are nonetheless some similarities.

THREE STARS

1 – Kyle Lowry

2 – Serge Ibaka

three – Terence Davis

Lowry led all gamers in December with 14 factors (three for first star, two for second, and so forth.) VanVleet was subsequent at 9, the identical as Pascal Siakam. Serge Ibaka had seven factors.

Total, accidents have messed this up fairly a bit, however Siakam leads all Raptors with 30 factors

Season rankings for October-December

Pascal Siakam 30 factors

Kyle Lowry 24

Fred VanVleet 23

OG Anunoby 15

Marc Gasol 12

Serge Ibaka 9

Norman Powell 9

Chris Boucher four

Terence Davis four

Patrick McCaw 2

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 1