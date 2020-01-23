Raptors blog: VanVleet and Gasol are the kings of early 2020

Raptors-Sixers was good as a result of it feels prefer it’s a rarity as of late to see two good groups on the ground on the similar time. Even with out Joel Embiid, this wasn’t the same old January no matter kind of sport.

Toronto was going through what had been the NBA’s second-best defensive group over the past 4 video games, but shot 47% towards them. Over this five-game profitable streak Toronto has recorded an NBA-best 61 steals. The group’s 145 assists in that span additionally leads the league. That’s helped the Raptors simply overcome a run of their very own turnovers (15.6 per sport, tied for 23rd) and 23 opposing three-point makes per sport (most within the league). The Raptors do concede a number of threes, however they preserve opponents out of the paint (solely the league-best Bucks give up fewer factors within the paint).

One of many priorities for these Raptors is to create havoc defensively and to pressure opponents into errors. It’s most obvious with the way in which they assault one of the best gamers within the league, both aiming to get the ball out of their arms, or make life as troublesome as attainable. Kawhi Leonard used to hound Ben Simmons, however on Wednesday, Toronto did it by committee.

Bear in mind when Gasol and VanVleet a few league averaged 36% or so from three? It wasn’t all that way back, however January surges (53% for VanVleet, primarily on the energy of 13-for-15 work in two latest video games) and 58% for Gasol have every of them as much as 40.2% for the season, inside the High 75 and behind solely Norman Powell on the Raptors.

It’s fairly wild that VanVleet is at 53% for the month regardless of opening it with a 1-for-11 three-point taking pictures efficiency. Gasol’s splits throughout this streak are hilarious: .667/.583/.571. VanVleet isn’t even simply launching threes, he’s additionally going downhill to the basket as usually as he can and it’s placing a number of stress on defenders. VanVleet, Powell and Kyle Lowry all do that so opponents by no means actually get a break.

How locked in and assured is Powell proper now: He grabbed a rebound late within the first quarter and went coast-to-coast for a one-handed jam after a Eurostep. Previously he most likely wouldn’t even have tried to dunk there. Later he motored previous three Philly defenders, together with two of the league’s greatest in Ben Simmons and Al Horford for an additional jam.

Rookie Matisse Thybulle is admittedly fascinating. He’s an absolute terror within the passing lanes, doesn’t quit on performs (even when Pascal Siakam is in flight and about to throw down a giant dunk) and is coming alongside as a three-point shooter. How did NCAA foes even rating on Gonzaga final 12 months with Thybulle and Canadian Brandon Clarke protecting a lot floor?

Siakam lastly cooled down towards the Sixers after dealing with them effectively up to now, however nonetheless grabbed 15 rebounds. OG Anunoby went AWOL once more, however that’s OK when six of his teammates rating at the least 16 factors, the primary time that’s occurred since Orlando did it again in 1996, per ESPN.

A few random, enjoyable moments: Lowry and VanVleet combining for a mini pick-and-roll, and the play when the Raptors trailed by seven within the third quarter and performed some lovely basketball. Lowry discovered VanVleet, who posted up Anunoby, however Anunoby was too excessive up and fed it again to Lowry who gave up a very good shot for a greater one from VanVleet, solely to see VanVleet do a reasonably contact cross to Gasol for a large open nook three, which went in.

THREE STARS

1 — Fred VanVleet

2 — Marc Gasol

three — Tobias Harris