Raptors fall to Pacers despite gutsy effort

INDIANAPOLIS — Because the chants of “flopper” rained down on him from Pacers followers, Kyle Lowry answered the one means he is aware of how: By raining buckets on the house facet. He hit three-pointers, went to the bucket for a tricky layup to provide the Raptors an unbelievable lead after three quarters, and practically rallied the Raptors all the best way out of a giant deficit for the second night time in a row.

Indiana gained 120-115, but it surely was one other gutsy Toronto effort.

Lowry scored 30 factors and had an opportunity to win the sport in regulation, however his step-back three-pointer fell quick. The Pacers began nailing nearly every thing from behind the arc within the further interval and the plucky Raptors fell simply quick because of the Pacers catching hearth from deep.

Myles Turner and T.J. Warren scored 24 for the Pacers, who shot 43% from deep.

Serge Ibaka had 23 for Toronto, Fred VanVleet 21, and OG Anunoby added 15 factors and 12 rebounds, however the Raptors shot 28% on threes.

“We have always been a team that fights,” head coach Nick Nurse had mentioned 24 hours earlier. “In my time here, we hardly ever mail it in. It’s a good characteristic to have.”

It’s, but it surely was merely an excessive amount of to ask to rally as soon as once more whereas lacking so many key gamers.

Nonetheless, in an instance of the no-quit, carry on going mentality the Raptors have, Terence Davis missed his first 5 three-point makes an attempt earlier than hitting three in a row within the fourth quarter and the Raptors wanted all of them.

The Pacers improved to 21-9, whereas the Raptors fell to 20-9.

Each groups had been finishing a back-to-back set and had been rolling, with Toronto taking 4 straight heading in, the Pacers 13-of-16. Toronto had additionally expended every kind of power in rallying from 30 factors down towards Dallas, but it didn’t present aside from early on.

Toronto had little enterprise trailing by solely 10 at halftime. The Raptors shot 35% and missed 17-of-19 three-point tries, however by some means caught round.

And naturally the guests hit three straight three-pointers to start the third quarter to begin to make issues attention-grabbing.

Early within the recreation Lowry took exception to one thing a courtside-sitting fan had mentioned to him and that appeared to show the remainder of the gang towards him and the cat-calls began. His response was to hit some three-pointers and principally take over the sport for a lot of the remainder of the competition. The “flopper” chants stopped after Lowry caught hearth and turned to easy boos.

After T.J. Warren hit a three-pointer, Lowry drove and scored whereas absorbing contact to tie the sport with 34.7 seconds remaining, however after the Pacers had a shot blocked by Ibaka, Lowry couldn’t pull off the stunner.

EVENING IT UP

Toronto was lacking Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell once more, however not less than confronted an Indiana workforce lacking Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon has been the workforce’s prime participant this season and is in line for his first all-star look. A sore left hamstring compelled the workforce’s game-time choice on Brogdon to be to not let him play.

Indiana was as soon as once more with out its greatest participant Victor Oladipo, who continues to be not again from the devastating knee damage he suffered right here towards the Raptors in early 2019. There may be nonetheless no timetable on an Oladipo return.

Toronto ahead Stanley Johnson was lively after recovering from the groin situation that triggered him to overlook 17 video games, although he didn’t play. The workforce would possible desire to get Johnson some follow time first.

A BIT RUSTY

Fred VanVleet has been struggling along with his leap shot since coming back from a knee damage and that continued on Monday’s recreation. VanVleet had gone simply Eight-for-31from the sector since his return, together with 2-for-11 from deep, and missed all 5 of his three-point makes an attempt on Monday. Nonetheless, VanVleet did glorious work organising teammates, handing out a game-high 11 assists and in addition blocked two photographs, one off of his profession excessive. VanVleet additionally nailed consecutive baskets close to the halfway level of the fourth to increase Toronto’s lead.

VanVleet would later nail a deep three late within the fourth, earlier than lacking a step-back to provide the Pacers probability to tug forward within the remaining minute, which they did when Warren related.

Later, VanVleet had a giant steal and went the opposite means for a lay-in, earlier than the Pacers buried one more from past the arc to complete off Toronto.

UP STEPS THE BENCH

Nurse was nonetheless praising his reserves who had carried out so properly an evening earlier towards Dallas. Notably when the workforce employs varied zone defences.

“The coverages the standard stuff they’ll they’ll make some mistakes and not cover some things up very well, but if we put them in a box and one, or triangle and two, or press or something they seem to get a spark from some of that and just play and chase the ball a little bit,” Nurse mentioned.

“But they’ve been great. I mean, none of them were in the rotation to start the year and none of them are getting a single minute, and we’ve had to rely on them because of two huge waves of injuries. And then now, this wave of three (again) they’ve had to reappear again so they’ve they’ve played a lot and they’ve, they’ve been OK, they’ve been pretty good.”

When Nurse had been requested if the Raptors would attempt to go huge to match what the Pacers love to do, Nurse mentioned, reasonably actually, with so many huge males out, they’re simply completely happy to place their 5 greatest gamers on the courtroom, no matter dimension.

AROUND THE RIM

Assume there’s no historical past between these two franchises? In addition to the playoff assembly just a few years in the past, the Pacers characteristic quite a few their former gamers earlier than each recreation and the video features a bunch of ex-Raptors, Antonio Davis, Jalen Rose, Jermaine O’Neal and Mark Jackson … Sunday’s 32-point efficiency was the 36th recreation with not less than 30 factors Lowry, with 32 of these coming as a member of the Raptors. Toronto is 21-11 when Lowry scores 30 factors or extra, together with 1-1 this season. He fell two factors shy of hitting the mark once more towards Indiana.