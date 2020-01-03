Raptors fans rank fourth for their foul mouths

Do Raptors followers have potty mouths? F—, yeah.

A current research of every NBA groups sub-forum on Reddit discovered that they do.

In accordance with the on line casino.org evaluation, the Raptors ranked fourth of the 30 groups for vulgar phrases per 100 subscribers, behind followers of the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers (no shock there) and Phoenix Suns (we guess supporting a perennially horrible workforce, such because the Suns, makes folks cranky).

That rating was for the common season, however when the playoffs have been taken under consideration, the Raptors rose to the highest, similar to they did final 12 months after they introduced house the NBA title for the primary time. Within the post-season. Perhaps Drake doesn’t simply swear when he’s sitting courtside? Maybe he’s logging on, too.

The preferred profanity for Toronto supporters was a–gap, which they used 18.2% extra typically than the league common. Practically 50% of the profanity within the playoffs (47.7%) was the phrase “f—.” Foul!

Whereas the vulgarity charge on Reddit dips considerably in the course of the playoffs, when issues get extra severe, Toronto supporters drop 16.three profane phrases per 100 subscribers, on common. Philadelphia, Portland and Denver are subsequent. Pleasant Indiana Pacers followers are the politest, swearing simply 1.9 occasions/100 within the playoffs.