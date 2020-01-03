Raptors go stone-cold against Heat in balmy Miami

MIAMI — Fairly it was not.

There are nights in a season the place the ball simply refuses to go within the hoop.

The Raptors … collectively … had a type of nights.

Now clearly you must give some credit score to the Miami Warmth that play a relentless and bodily model of defence.

However this was as a lot of a case of a collective hunch because the Raptors have suffered all 12 months as they fell 84-76 in a recreation most, not of a Miami persuasion, could be hard-pressed to say was pleasing.

Open seems, most of them from behind the three level line that usually fall at round a 37.5% mark weren’t falling wherever near that.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, 37% and 38% three level shooters respectively, have been 2-for-10 and 1-for-10 within the recreation and by some means this was nonetheless a recreation anyway properly into the fourth quarter.

The Warmth didn’t get their first double-digit lead on this one till the sport had lower than 4 minutes left in it.

Defensively the Raptors stayed on this one however offensively they couldn’t make the most of it.

The sport started to get away firstly of the fourth quarter when Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had no selection however to get a few of his overworked starters a breather.

Miami opened up a nine-point lead, their largest of the evening to that time, within the first three:44 of the fourth quarter with Lowry, Ibaka and OG Anunoby on the bench.

What that meant was a lineup of Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, Terence Davis, Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson collectively and with nobody actually capturing the ball it was a tough nearly 4 minutes.

But when defensive dominance is your bag then this recreation was for you.

Neither workforce might do a lot of something by way of a half. The Raps have been down three after two quarters they usually did so on advantage, hitting simply three of 22 from past the arc by way of a half.

However it will be beneficiant to offer the Warmth an excessive amount of defensive credit score for this one. Erik Spoelstra was fast to understand this was not going to be the Raptors evening from a capturing standpoint, so he mainly put his workforce in a zone defence and let the Raptors shoot away from the perimeter.

Regardless of a mitt stuffed with open seems, the Raptors couldn’t make the Warmth pay.

It was empty possession after empty possession as the dearth of men who can create their very own shot remaining on the Raptors energetic roster turned very obvious.

Toronto was notably in struggle-mode in that second quarter once they scored a complete of 19 factors and shot simply 29%.

It needed to be maddening for Nurse to look down his bench and see Pascal Siakam, Norm Powell and Marc Gasol sitting there in civvies figuring out how a lot any a type of injured gamers might assist change this recreation.

The sport had an actual scary second – apart from the scary lack of offence – when Lowry limped off the court docket and went on to the locker room early within the third quarter.

The very last thing this workforce can afford is one other damage to a key piece. Lowry, although, went again to the room, obtained his turned ankle taped and returned with out lacking a possession. It was about the one excellent news of the evening.

For the sport the Raptors have been simply 6-for-42 from three-point vary. They shot simply 31.5% from the sector and nonetheless managed to be within the recreation within the fourth quarter. It wasn’t a lot but it surely was one thing.

