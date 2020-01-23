Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is making up for lost time

The roster is wholesome. The schedule is accommodating.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is this portion of the season as a chance to make up for misplaced time.

All of the issues he couldn’t get to earlier than, when the Raptors have been principally surviving a rampant harm run, Nurse is now doing. Experimenting with varied lineups, large, small and in between, rotating varied starters by means of a bench lineup to see which one he likes finest, even perhaps developing with an all bench lineup and giving them just a little run.

He hasn’t bought to that final one but, but it surely’s solely a matter of time.

It’s all on the desk and Nurse has the higher a part of the following 2 half of months or so to play with it, however primarily in video games during which the Raptors have just a little bigger margin for error than regular.

As reluctant as each coach in any sport is to downplay an opponent, the Raptors are in an actual weak stretch of their schedule.

Over the following couple of weeks, the Raptors will see the Knicks, Hawks at residence, Cleveland, Detroit and Atlanta. The exception to the run of extra beatable groups was Philadelphia on Wednesday night time.

Nurse is fast to level out that none of these groups are pushovers, however on the identical time, and whereas Nurse would by no means say this, they aren’t Philadelphia, Boston, Milwaukee or Miami both.

A sport like final night time’s in opposition to the Sixers is a unique animal.

The temptation to tinker and experiment won’t ever utterly go away Nurse, however the chance that he would do these issues on the identical charge in a sport that might play a task in swinging the stability of the Japanese Convention standings is smaller.

The tinkering started in earnest 4 video games in the past in Oklahoma Metropolis with the primary actual unveiling of the jumbo beginning 5 that has Kyle Lowry and 4 bigs starting the sport.

Nurse stayed with that beginning 5 for 2 video games and favored what he noticed. If there was any trepidation in going with such an enormous lineup it was that they’d not be again and set defensively fast sufficient following a visit right down to the opposite finish of the ground.

That group proved over two video games they’re greater than able to getting again, successful each video games and looking out higher within the second than they did within the first.

Of late he has caught with a extra conventional beginning 5 of Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol.

Who Nurse will get off the ground early to carry again with the reserves has additionally been value monitoring. Gasol, a communicator of the very best regard, is a stabilizing affect for the Raptors’ most used bench gamers in Norm Powell, Terence Davis, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Serge Ibaka.

Lowry historically has fared nicely with this group as nicely however proper now the difficulty is conserving Lowry’s minutes down and splitting his time between the starters and the bench will not be conducive to limiting minutes.

Siakam can be a part of that blend typically by himself typically together with a second starter. VanVleet is an alternative choice right here.

“I think you can live with the result as long as your guys are playing with energy, trying to guard, executing the game plan and sharing the ball a little bit,” Nurse mentioned. “Even when we had half our team out and we’d lose a gut-wrenching one-pointer, it was like: ‘They gave everything they could give. How bad do you really feel about that? They played as hard as they could and it just didn’t bounce our way.’ That’s really all I’m looking for with these guys.”

Proper now it’s all in flux, and Nurse is okay with that as a result of it’s all about being as versatile as potential. The extra choices he has, the extra versatile the Raptors will be.

He’s pleased with the best way the Raptors, who headed into play Wednesday on a four-game successful streak, have performed themselves. He sees the hassle and the tenacity on defence and the willingness to share the ball that can at all times earn his private stamp of approval.

However there’s nonetheless loads to get to by way of attempting some new issues, and Nurse plans to make use of that point correctly.

NOT AGAIN

The finally-healthy-again Raptors didn’t final lengthy. Patrick McCaw was a second-quarter casualty on this one, leaving the ground with a towel pressed firmly to his nostril in hopes of staunching the circulate of blood.

McCaw took an elbow or a forearm to his nostril beneath the Philadelphia basket. He went down quietly sufficient that none of his teammates have been instantly conscious, however as soon as they bought a have a look at him the few there have been waving frantically for the coaching workers.

McCaw’s night time lasted all of a minute earlier than it ended. The harm is being described as a facial contusion. He didn’t return to the sport.

Hollis-Jefferson quickly adopted McCaw again to the locker room, however he was again out once more quickly afterwards.

QUICK HITS

Within the 4 video games (not together with final night time) for the reason that crew kind of regained its well being, the Raptors are averaging 128.5 factors an evening and capturing slightly below 53% from the sphere … Additionally up considerably over this era are the variety of turnovers the Raptors have pressured. Toronto has created at the very least 20 turnovers in three of these previous 4 video games … With eight.7 steals a sport, the Raptors are No. 2 within the NBA in that class, however up to now 4 video games they’ve had at the very least 13 steals in every of them.

