Raptors’ Hollis-Jefferson can’t bear to walk on CN Tower glass floor

January 7, 2020
Does Rondae Hollis-Jefferson have a worry of heights?

The Raptors ahead took a visit up the CN Tower and seemed to be genuinely afraid to stroll on the glass flooring, which provides guests a 342-metre view straight down.

Hollis-Jefferson posted a video to Instagram on Monday that confirmed him sliding his legs onto the glass flooring whereas he’s yelping.

“I’m on it, I’m on it, I’m on it,” he mentioned earlier than retreating to the carpeted flooring.

Hollis-Jefferson has nothing to worry. The ground is made up of a number of layers of tempered glass and is examined yearly to make sure it’s secure.

Based on the CN Tower, the glass flooring can stand up to the burden of 35 moose.

