Raptors’ Hollis-Jefferson’s perseverance paying off

MIAMI — It has been a busy few months for Raptors ahead Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The four-year NBA veteran came visiting from the Brooklyn Nets, the one NBA dwelling he has ever recognized, when the Nets had no room for him.

Hollis-Jefferson signed a one-year $2.5-million take care of the Raptors in July.

From about that point till November 10th, the nine-game mark of the present season, Hollis-Jefferson was in a prove-himself mode.

Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse checked out his workforce after which regarded on the new arrivals, together with Hollis-Jefferson, and he didn’t see the identical buy-in, the identical consideration to defence and willingness that he noticed within the returnees.

Nurse circled the wagons and caught with these he was comfy with early on, these he noticed enjoying the sport the way in which he wanted it to be performed if the Raptors had any likelihood of success.

It was not a simple time for Hollis-Jefferson or fellow Arizona state alum Stanley Johnson or any of the newcomers actually.

Within the second Hollis-Jefferson admitted it was onerous for him.

“Definitely,” he stated. “I ain’t perfect. But they told me when I came here it was going to be a grind. It was going to be something you had to work for and nothing would be given to you so I knew that.”

Alternative introduced itself within the type of damage to a teammate, or on this case a few teammates, as each Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka went down in a win over New Orleans that will hold each out for the higher a part of the subsequent month. Hollis-Jefferson’s companies had been required at that time. Two video games later OG Anunoby obtained poked within the eye courtesy of Kawhi Leonard and Hollis-Jefferson began to see much more minutes.

Hollis-Jefferson grabbed the chance and ran with it. He says now there are not any onerous emotions when he appears again at these tough first few months as a Raptor, which included the early portion of the schedule, the pre-season and all of coaching camp.

Hollis-Jefferson is requested if it seems like two separate seasons, the time earlier than the early accidents to Lowry and Ibaka and all that point earlier than which included his personal groin damage that price him three video games. All advised this 12 months he has been a coach’s did-not-play for six video games and twice he has been on the inactive listing, all however a type of earlier than the sport in Los Angeles.

“You could look at it like that,” Hollis-Jefferson says. He has his personal view.

“I look at it mostly as an opportunity,” he stated. “They didn’t bring me in to be a star. They didn’t bring me in to shoot 20 shots or anything like that. Pretty much just came down to coming out and competing and earning everything that has been given to me. I understand it. I respect it. He (Nurse) has been very transparent with me. It’s something as a man you have to give credit. So I feel like it’s all been good.”

Hollis-Jefferson, it’s obvious now, has proved himself to Nurse over these 27 video games since he got here off the bench in Los Angeles and helped the Raptors knock off LeBron James and Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

Not solely are his minutes up, he’s began video games and his position has expanded.

He made a begin on New 12 months’s Eve in opposition to Cleveland and was in consideration to start out once more in opposition to the Warmth in Miami till Nurse opted to stick with Patrick McCaw and convey Hollis-Jefferson off the bench.

Both method, Hollis-Jefferson is now firmly within the rotation and his position, if something, and contemplating the accidents the Raptors are coping with once more, is increasing.

Nurse has him bringing the ball up the ground to provide Lowry and VanVleet extra time without work the ball and in doing so some much less strenuous minutes.

The Raptors coach can be extra inclined to let Hollis-Jefferson fill the position of playmaker. All of which makes the newly minted 26-year-old (Rondae’s birthday was yesterday) very pleased.

“I love doing it,” he stated of his playmaking and ball-handling roles. “Growing up in high school and college, even some in Brooklyn, just made plays with the ball whether that was bringing it up or whether that was catching it at the high post. I feel like once coach gives you that confidence and that comfort (level) then it’s up to you to make the right reads. I’ve always felt I’ve been a pretty good passer and playmaker. That’s what it comes down to at the end of the day, making the right reads, showing a coach you can do it, him believing in you and then putting you in the situation.”

Hollis-Jefferson might have gotten to that time because of some accidents, however he’s not in show himself-mode. He’s completed that already. Now it’s only a matter of rising from what he has already completed and making that subsequent leap.

[email protected]

HOLLIS-JEFFERSON TWO SEASONS IN ONE

PRE NOV 10POST NOV 10

Video games eight 27

Video games Performed 1 26

Began zero 1

Minutes four 543

FGA zero 169

FGM zero 84

ASST zero 41

STEALS zero 20

BLOCKS zero 11