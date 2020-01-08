Raptors lose it late against visiting Trail Blazers

Nearly two months in the past, Nick Nurse and his short-handed roster went into Portland and took one from the Path Blazers.

Final night time, a wholly completely different beginning 5 for the Raptors, once more due to accidents and once more short-handed, seemed to be on their option to doing it once more, solely this time the wheels fell off with about three minutes to go because the Raptors misplaced an unsightly one, 101-99.

That is the type of beating that leaves an actual mark on a group.

The Raptors had likelihood after likelihood to place this one away, however for no matter purpose have been incapable of doing that.

Usually, you’ll look to the opposition’s gritty defence, however on this night time that was laborious to seek out.

The Blazers have been treating the very idea of defence prefer it have been a chore, one thing they needed to do fairly than wished to do.

Nonetheless, Toronto couldn’t put them away.

Damian Lillard introduced them again together with his three-point capturing, scoring 11 of his 20 factors within the last quarter. His three-pointer from just under the brand with slightly below a minute tied the sport at 99.

Nonetheless, Toronto appeared in management. Turned out that was an phantasm, too.

The Raptors had three photographs at a go-ahead rating on their subsequent possessions, extending it with a leap ball after which once more on a Portland out-of-bounds name that went to overview and was confirmed. However when Pat McCaw threw it out of bounds on the lookout for Kyle Lowry, that was Toronto’s final likelihood.

The Path Blazers got here again the opposite approach with 20 seconds left on the clock.

CJ McCollom couldn’t shake Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, however he did discover Carmelo Anthony within the lane and unguarded. Melo, as he has finished so many occasions in his lengthy profession, calmly stroked the game-winner.

Toronto had three.three seconds left to drive time beyond regulation or win with a 3, however Lowry’s last-second off-balance three missed the mark.

For no matter purpose ending on the rim final night time appeared to be an actual puzzle for the Raptors. Whether or not it was Hollis-Jefferson, Stanley Johnson, OG Anunoby or Oshae Brissett, the Raptors appeared to be doing a superb job of attending to the rim however, as soon as there, couldn’t get something to fall.

Late into the sport, their shot chart confirmed a bleak 14-of-38 conversions on these photographs.

Lowry led all Raptors with 24, doing most of his injury behind the three-point line or on the free-throw line.

However a pair of reserves in Chris Boucher and Brissett have been enormous as nicely, with 12 every to maintain the Raptors in entrance till Lilliard and Anthony did their injury, stealing a recreation that they had no purpose even being in competition for.

GRADUATION DAY

It was solely the earlier night time down the QEW in Mississauga the place Nurse noticed plenty of his lesser used Raptors in Johnson, the recovering Matt Thomas, the uber-athletic Brissett and Malcolm Miller get some recreation motion with the Raptors’ G-League group.

Nurse clearly appreciated what he noticed as a result of the primary time he dug into his bench Tuesday night time, he despatched out a second unit that consisted of the aforementioned Johnson, Thomas and Brissett, becoming a member of McCaw and Boucher.

That group completed the primary quarter on an Eight-Zero run and, as Nurse is wont to do, he caught with a gaggle that was giving him a lot to begin the second quarter.

The run didn’t final lengthy, but it surely spoke each to the boldness Nurse has in his younger reserves and the choices at his disposal on this time of a really prolonged injured checklist.

VANVLEET INJURY CONCERN

The unhealthy information pre-game is the damage to Fred VanVleet is probably not for only a recreation or two.

VanVleet strained a hamstring in Brooklyn on Saturday, however pulled himself from the sport earlier than it bought too unhealthy.

That night time VanVleet wasn’t even positive he would miss any time.

Previous to final night time’s recreation, a recreation VanVleet was dominated out of by noon, the prognosis, with none additional testing finished, appeared to worsen.

“He’s out,” Nurse stated earlier than the sport. “I think it’s gonna be a little bit before we know exactly how long.”

Now, the Raptors have a well-earned repute for releasing as little definitive data on the subject of accidents as any group in skilled sports activities. If they might get away with upper- and lower-body accidents like they do within the NHL, this group will surely take benefit.

Possibly it’s that the group has endured so many accidents already this 12 months that Nurse is proof against it, however to listen to him supply that any of his gamers could also be out an prolonged time frame is out of character.

The Raptors have already misplaced 128 man video games to damage coming into final night time’s tip. Thus far they’ve weathered that storm, however they preserve dropping key gamers like VanVleet finally these misplaced man video games are going to take a toll.

ODD MAN OUT

The chance that has offered itself for therefore many this injury-plagued Raptors’ season appears to have come and gone for at the very least one Raptor. Miller has had his probabilities, even beginning the final time these two groups performed again in November in Portland. However when he didn’t produce, Nurse moved on to different gamers and out of the blue Miller feels just like the forgotten man.

“He was kind of first off the bench there for about three games in a row,” Nurse stated talking in regards to the not so distant previous. After which I, in Boston (simply after Christmas), I type of went with the shock with Oshae (Brissett).

Since that recreation, Miller has appeared in only one recreation and performed simply two minutes.

“I’ve got to evaluate what I’m seeing out there and I didn’t quite see enough and was hoping I could get a little more from another guy,” Nurse stated. “And that’s it. You know me. If you go out there on these wild-card subbing things and produce, you may stay in the rest of the game. And if you go out there and you’re impacting the game, you’re going to keep playing. And that’s the way we’ve always done it.”