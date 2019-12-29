Raptors need all hands on deck looking for their shot

BOSTON — There’s a motion afoot among the many veterans on this Toronto Raptors membership and from the teaching workers to push a handful of newer gamers, or gamers newer to large minutes, to start out searching for their very own slightly extra.

Earlier this week, Fred VanVleet mentioned it was a case of some gamers being slightly too passive and the way that needed to change.

Earlier than Saturday’s recreation in Boston, Nick Nurse referred to it as getting a few of his group slightly extra concerned within the offence.

With out Pascal Siakam to lean on, the offence can bathroom down at instances and meaning everybody from the man who by no means hesitates to take a shot to the man who not often takes one has to change into slightly extra shot-happy when a gap presents itself.

“We have to get some of these other guys — OG (Anunoby), Pat McCaw, Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson), Terence (Davis) — to play a little bit more involved in the offence,” Nurse mentioned when requested what he had discovered about his group within the 4 video games since Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norm Powell went down.

By the 4 video games since that pricey win in Detroit, the Raptors are 2-2. They’re scoring at about the identical tempo they had been earlier than the latest losses, however are giving up about seven factors per 100 possessions greater than that they had beforehand.

Nurse isn’t certain that development will proceed.

“Not really what I expected,” he mentioned, “but I don’t read a whole lot into that. You have to consider the competition and the frequency of the games and some of that stuff. But we have had a few more moments of our man-to-man defence not being where we would like it to be, which is probably why we spend a lot more time in zone and some of the other things in some of these games.”

The main target, although, is squarely on getting each Raptor slightly extra keen to develop their offensive threshold.

McCaw has heard the plea and he’s going to do his greatest to conform, however he admits it’s not one thing he does naturally. His first intuition is to create for others.

“That’s always been my game,” McCaw mentioned forward of Saturday’s morning shootaround. “I think just because I dominated the ball in college, me giving up the ball and distributing to teammates kind of freed me up for open shots. So when I had open shots or driving lanes I would take them. Here, it’s whenever I can get an open shot I almost have to take that shot because it might destroy the rhythm of the offence. It’s something I have to get adjusted to.”

By a half, true to his phrase, McCaw was making an attempt to be extra decisive.

He had taken eight pictures and made six of them for a season-high (once more with one other half nonetheless to play) 12 factors. True to his nature, although, he additionally had a season-high six assists on the half.