Raptors stun Mavericks with franchise-record comeback win

Christmas got here early for the Toronto Raptors Sunday afternoon.

Down 23 factors heading into the ultimate quarter and seemingly out this one, Nick Nurse determined to attempt one very last thing earlier than calling off his primary canines and saving no matter power was left for Monday’s sport in Indianapolis.

Nurse by no means made that subsequent name.

His full-court press not solely modified the momentum, it modified the complete video games because the Raptors began turning the visiting Mavericks over at will. About the identical time, Kyle Lowry, who was as chilly as some other Raptor on a day the place nobody was even near luke heat from a capturing standpoint by means of the primary three quarters, out of the blue couldn’t miss.

That mixture proved to be sufficient to show that 23-point deficit right into a 110-107 win, the fifth victory in a row for a Toronto staff down two starters and its first sub off the bench.

Lowry, who by means of three quarters had 12 factors on 5-of-13 capturing, poured in 20 within the last 12 minutes, going Four-for-6 from distance and 7-for-10 general to seal the win.

Lowry although was adamant the credit score for the comeback go to the 4 guys round him for that game-changing body. That not one of the 4 had been fellow starters solely made the second that rather more particular.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Malcolm Miller, Terence Davis and Chris Boucher began the quarter with Lowry and aside from Miller, who got here out with 1:37 to go for an additional shooter in Fred VanVleet, or Davis, who got here out with a second to go as a way to get Serge Ibaka in for just-in-case defensive functions, all 4 had been proper there with Lowry the entire approach.

“I didn’t do it,” Lowry stated when it seemed like all of the credit score was headed his approach. “We had a great team effort. Malcolm, Terence Davis, Rondae and Chris Boucher. I give them all the credit today. They won that game for us. Malcolm got a few steals, TD hit a couple of big threes. Chris with his deflections and blocked shots. Rondae with his putbacks and hustle effort. Give those guys the credit, man, seriously.”

Lowry isn’t unsuitable. That 4 deserve a ton of credit score as properly however with out Lowry hitting shot after shot this comeback story doesn’t have a contented ending for the house aspect.

For no matter purpose Lowry enjoying with a bench unit has traditionally been a very good combine for the Raptors. Again within the days of the bench mob, the best lineups had been Lowry with 4 subs.

Nurse even has a concept about why it’s profitable.

“You know how I’m always talking about going through your primary guys first and then those (other) guys have to be opportunity scorers and I think that’s really what it turned into,” Nurse stated. “Kyle, make the play, take the shot or find the kick out or find the cutter or whatever. I think that just organizes you. They were all like, do your thing and we’ll chip in where we can and we had just enough cuts and Terence makes a three and Rondae a lay-up here, Chris on a tip-in, just enough plays off of Kyle’s initial actions.”

Hollis Jefferson, who had six factors within the turnaround fourth, summed it up somewhat neater.

“He’s our veteran, our leader so at the end of the day it comes down to do what you do and we going to handle all that other stuff,” Hollis-Jefferson stated. “That’s pretty much the way that went.”

The Raptors went into full press mode for the majority of that fourth quarter and it resulted in seven turnovers and 11 factors off these turnovers.

With Lowry calling out the protection, this slightly distinctive five-man unit pulled collectively and had been working like connected by a single rope.

At one level within the third quarter the Raptors had been down by 30, making this the most important comeback in franchise historical past, breaking the outdated mark of 25 set again in 2010 in a sport towards the Pistons.

In line with EliasSports, the comeback was the most important within the NBA since Sacramento rallied from a 30-point deficit to defeat Chicago in December of 2009.

The 47 fourth quarter factors by the Raptors had been additionally a franchise file.

The Mavericks took the loss exhausting, as one would anticipate with head coach Rick Carlisle pointing the finger straight at himself.

“Very disappointing loss,” Carlisle stated. “I take full responsibility for it. We got to a point where we lost our aggression. Give them credit, they did a great job with the trap but we didn’t respond well enough to it, and that’s on me.”

Toronto won’t have lengthy to rejoice the best comeback in staff historical past. They had been on a constitution to Indianapolis the place they are going to tackle the Pacers tonight earlier than returning residence to tackle the Boston Celtics in a midday tipoff on Christmas Day.

[email protected]