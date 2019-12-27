Raptors trying to hold the fort without Siakam and company

The Christmas current for the Toronto Raptors was getting a reprieve from a gruelling schedule. Wednesday’s 118-102 loss in opposition to Boston was the crew’s third recreation in 4 nights, together with an extra time battle in Indiana and a record-setting comeback in opposition to Dallas.

It could have been a troublesome stretch to navigate at one of the best of instances, however with out Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell, it has taken a nightly Herculean effort to stay round in opposition to some stable groups. That’s what level guard Fred VanVleet was making an attempt to deal with.

“Yeah, not the best of circumstances,” VanVleet informed Postmedia after the Celtics recreation.

“Obviously we try to hold down the fort until those guys get back. Can’t really fall into that way of thinking (woe is me), because it’s not going to change. Nobody’s feeling sorry for us, so we can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” he mentioned.

“We gotta find a way to get wins. I think we could help our offence a little bit. We’re playing hard enough on defence, but we can find a couple more buckets and take care of the ball a little bit better. I think we’ll be in better shape. But we’ll see. We got to keep fighting, and try to hold it down until the cavalry comes.” Falling method down hasn’t helped the depleted Raptors both. It’s pressured head coach Nick Nurse to name for various presses, together with the full-court selection which is extraordinarily taxing on gamers, together with VanVleet, who’s the preliminary presser very often.

“Yeah, it is what it is,” VanVleet mentioned. “At that point you know when you get down, you got to speed the game up. I thought we did a good job getting back in the game and same thing as the other night. We get right there, on the verge of breaking them and being back and then we get an unfortunate zebra there,” he mentioned.

“Just the way the game goes. We’ve just got to keep pushing, but I’m proud of the way our team has been fighting,” VanVleet mentioned.

The Raptors get a well-deserved break on Thursday and Friday earlier than this time attending to face a drained opponent. Boston might be finishing a back-to-back.

“Maybe we just need a little rest,” Nurse had mentioned when requested why his Raptors hadn’t seemed all that good in opposition to Boston. Earlier he had talked about Toronto wasn’t bodily sufficient defensively and didn’t provide sufficient resistance. That might have been fatigue-related.

“The schedule slows down a little bit now so maybe we can find a little more rhythm a little more consistently,” he mentioned hopefully.

BOARD WOES

Rebounding has been a difficulty these days, which is sensible given the present lack of depth, top and bulk up entrance. Chris Boucher had a profession recreation, however offers up quite a bit bodily due to his slight construct.

The Raptors plan to work on shoring up the boardwork as finest they will although.

“They got a lot of offensive rebounds and I think that kind of got us into a hole,” Boucher mentioned.

“Coach actually made a point about that. We’ve got to box out and sandwich guys. So if I were to think about that we need to get better at that’s what it would be.”

Nurse agrees: “I think even though you’re out-weighted or out-sized, you’ve got to fight for your position a little earlier. I didn’t think we got a body on (Enes Kanter, who had 11 rebounds) soon enough.”

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS

Toronto’s short-handed kind is resulting in issues in several areas. The defence, the rebounding and even on offence, regardless of close to 50% capturing from the ground. Whereas Gasol doesn’t shoot sufficient, he’s nonetheless a fulcrum of the assault due to his passing abilities and inside-outside scoring talents. The problem of changing Siakam’s 26 an evening are apparent and Powell had been thriving from behind the arc and in attending to the rim earlier than his damage.

With out Siakam, OG Anunoby has seemed far much less efficient offensively, and Patrick McCaw is a shoot-as-a-last-resort-type of participant. That had Nurse contemplating tinkering a bit both together with his starters, or, extra possible, in making an attempt to get McCaw to deal with the ball extra typically. The pondering there may be it would unlock Kyle Lowry and VanVleet up extra to assault as defenders received’t be capable of ignore McCaw as a lot if he’s taking it at them.

“I could probably look at something else, I’m just not sure what that is at this particular moment what that would be,” Nurse mentioned of adjusting the beginning group.

“One factor I feel is Pat dealing with extra, getting somewhat extra capturing off the ball with Kyle and Fred. I’m unsure what else I may do there. Possibly get some extra utilization and touches from OG in higher spots. I’m going to want to take a look at it.

The times off will give Nurse an opportunity to do exactly that.

