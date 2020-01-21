Raptors will mix and match starting lineup in second half of season

ATLANTA — Raptors head coach Nick Nurse reiterated on Monday that Toronto’s beginning lineup goes to alter from time-to-time from right here on out.

That’s well being allowing, in fact. Nurse’s best-laid plans have largely fallen by the wayside through the first three months of the season with so many key Raptors getting hit by the damage bug. You’ll be able to count on to see Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam — each doubtless all-stars — within the first group each night time, and Marc Gasol is an efficient wager as effectively, however Fred VanVleet or OG Anunoby might give option to Norman Powell and/or Serge Ibaka now and again.

“My thought is this: I think it’s going to be on constant shuffle here for the rest of the … I mean, I know there’s a lot of season left, right. Half the season, But I just feel that (mixing it up makes sense),” Nurse mentioned earlier than a very wild victory in Atlanta.

“I think there’s different reasons and scenarios and to move it around a bit and I think there’s a lot of guys that are worthy. That’s probably more of the case.”

Everybody needs to begin within the NBA, and solely a handful of groups and coaches might pull off one thing like this, however Nurse has that type of buy-in, because of what occurred final season. He’s glad for that, too, however says it isn’t all lollipops and rainbows.

“There’s not a lot of (griping about being removed from the first group). I wouldn’t say there’s none, but there’s — there’s a little bit, but, not a lot,” Nurse mentioned.

There will likely be occasions when Nurse goes along with his “jumbo package,” with Ibaka and Gasol each beginning.

“I think we know that there’s certain teams that we have to do it against that we’re going to play a lot. And then it’s good to see how we adjust if, say, Serge has got to guard a smaller perimeter or shooting type guy or, how is our switching going to look when Marc gets switched out there on some guys,” Nurse mentioned.

“And and so far they’ve done a pretty good job of getting out and covering the perimeter and the nice thing that we’re finding out about having both of them in there is one of them’s out on the perimeter guarding, and they do what they’re supposed to do and take away the three that the other ones back to protect you know usually that guy’s gonna try to go around the smaller guy and it makes us a lot (tougher to score on).”

Typically, Anunoby will play capturing guard with the true “jumbo” group and the third-year participant, who has largely been a ahead, has truly performed a few of his greatest basketball in opposition to smaller opponents. Anunoby is larger and stronger, however simply as athletic as any capturing guard and he has been extra wanting to bully gamers at that place.

Extra typically, although, Lowry and VanVleet will stay the backcourt mixture, whether or not Ibaka and Gasol are pairing up or not.

It’s good to have choices, and after so many lengthy damage layoffs to cope with, Nurse can tinker away to his coronary heart’s content material.

The facet profit is that Lowry and VanVleet, who’ve been the NBA leaders in minutes per video games at separate factors this season (James Harden lastly handed Lowry on Monday for the highest spot at 37.three per recreation, VanVleet ranks sixth) can now be rested extra, which ought to assist fairly a bit by the point the playoffs roll round.

Towards Washington on Friday and Atlanta on Monday, Lowry performed 22 after which 23 minutes, his fewest in a recreation he didn’t go away early attributable to an damage in three seasons. VanVleet’s first sub-30 minute video games of this season have come prior to now two, proper after he missed two weeks.

PRESS BREAK NEEDS WORK

ATLANTA — The Raptors didn’t cowl themselves in glory in practically surrendering a 21-point lead late in Monday’s win over the Hawks. Atlanta pressed, and Toronto’s group of reserves acted like they’d by no means seen these type of ways earlier than, fumbling and bumbling the ball, permitting the sparse crowd to get loud and the younger Hawks to really feel like they have been about to tug off an enormous upset.

“We don’t practice it that much to be honest with you and we didn’t have maybe the right crew in there to face it,” head coach Nick Nurse mentioned of breaking a press.

“I think the beginning is always the key component, right? Can you break it right off the bat, can you attack it and go down and get a layup or something, and we didn’t. The first couple, we turned it over real quickly right into layups and then it’s really revved up and the building’s revved up and all that kind of stuff. We didn’t do a very good job with it. We’ll have to certainly organize ourselves a little better for the next time we see that.”

Kyle Lowry mentioned afterward that he thought it might be useful for the gamers who have been on the ground sooner or later to have gone by way of that. Nurse defined that Lowry, who had been off for roughly 20 minutes of actual time and has been battling some illnesses, doesn’t love returning after a protracted break. Particularly when a recreation looks like it’s in hand like that one ought to have been. That’s why the workforce’s headiest veteran was solely reinserted when issues have been fairly dire very late.

“Kyle doesn’t really like when he has a real long stretch out. He’s a little older than Fred (VanVleet, who came in), I guess would be the thinking there,” Nurse mentioned.

“Any of us, after sitting around a while wouldn’t want to try to rev their engine back up again and then I didn’t really have much choice, we had to get our best ball-handlers out there, decision-makers.”