Raptors will tinker with lineup thanks to injury woes

It seems that Raptors head coach Nick Nurse’s New Yr’s decision for 2020 is to get again to his outdated tinkering methods.

“You guys know, I like to mix it up a little bit, haven’t been doing it all that much this year,” Nurse stated after the Raptors closed out 2019 with a 117-97 win over Cleveland. Nurse had opted to take away OG Anunoby from the beginning lineup for the primary time this season, changing him with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who made his first begin since February whereas with Brooklyn.

The alteration labored, with each forwards faring fairly effectively, notably within the first half when Toronto took management of the sport and by no means let the guests again into it.

“I thought maybe get both of them going, both Rondae and OG. (Kevin) Love with the big matchup, maybe a little bit more of a banging type guy for Rondae to start on,” Nurse stated. “Seemed like it worked out OK, they both played really well tonight I liked the energy from both of them.”

Nurse stated the aim of the transfer wasn’t to ship Anunoby any form of message, although he’d been slumping. He additionally hoped that getting Anunoby again to small ahead, the place he has been most profitable over his first few seasons, factored into the reasoning.

“I think that’s an interesting part of it. Out of position sometimes is out of position and getting him back there getting him more comfortable. Again, I thought both of them were more focussed, way more energetic, they were down and guarding, they were rebounding,” Nurse stated. “When you’re like that, other good things, like your shooting and making strong moves seems to follow.”

Anunoby undoubtedly appeared extra aggressive, choosing up the ball and driving to the ring, and extra decisive on offence, whereas as soon as once more performing effectively defensively.

The Raptors tackle an excellent Miami workforce in South Seashore on Thursday, are at Brooklyn on Saturday, then return residence for the beginning of a back-to-back.

With Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol nonetheless “a ways away,” and Norman Powell believed to be solely reasonably nearer than them to a return, Nurse stated it’s possible he retains mixing and matching for some time.

“Mixing up the starting line here for a little bit is some thing you’re probably going to see. I’m just going to see what it looks like and feels like depending on who we’re playing a little bit and go from there,” he stated. That was a staple of the Raptors final season each earlier than and after Gasol was acquired and that even continued into the playoffs.

BOUNCING BACK

Nurse and Fred VanVleet weren’t anticipating something totally different from younger Terence Davis, however had been nonetheless happy to see him bounce again from a tricky second within the earlier sport. Davis had didn’t commit a foul late within the loss to Oklahoma Metropolis, which allowed the Thunder to later run out the clock and he was fairly down about it afterward.

“Yeah, it was good that he came out and put that one in the past,” Nurse stated.

“It’s history and we move on.”

Davis stated he watched the sequence on video just a few instances.

“I went home and watched the film and learned from those mistakes. I know deep down, down the stretch, I looked at the clock and it didn’t sink in, the time and score. But it’s definitely something for me to take with me down the road. Something like that can never happen again,” Davis stated.

Davis tied his career-high with 19 factors and was nailing three-point photographs from everywhere in the courtroom on Tuesday.

“Everybody makes mistakes, we’ve all been there in different scenarios, and the only thing you can do is look forward and be better and he did a great job tonight to kind of flush it, and you couldn’t tell anything (had) happened in the last game,” VanVleet stated.

“That’s what you look for in guys, especially young players coming in, is just to have short-term memory, and keep bouncing forward and keep aggressive, and he had a good game.”

There was one stretch the place Davis obtained notably scorching.

“When I see one go in, I start to feel pretty good. Then another goes in, and it’s like, ‘OK,’” Davis stated. “Then another. That’s just the game of basketball. Shots fall and you feel good and you’re in a good state of mind.”

Davis (and Chris Boucher) have been so good at instances that will probably be fascinating to see how Nurse makes all of it work if he ever will get a full roster.