Raptors work their magic on Wizards with easy win

Midway residence and actually simply getting began.

That’s type of the way it feels across the Raptors lately who made simple work of the Washington Wizards Friday evening in a 140-111 win.

The second half formally begins Saturday evening in Minnesota when for the primary time since Nov. eight, Nick Nurse could have all of his projected rotation gamers out there.

Via month-long accidents to Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka after which Pascal Siakam, Norm Powell and Marc Gasol, the Raptors have stayed among the many higher tier of the Japanese Convention standings.

However now with everybody again, the work begins for actual.

The Wizards had been a mere pace bump as that work started in earnest.

For the second sport in a row the Raptors offence was cooking for the higher a part of all 48 minutes. Solely this time there was no letdown on the finish. The lead bought as massive as 33 however it by no means bought smaller after that than 20.

And like that sport in Oklahoma Metropolis there have been contributions from everybody up and down the lineup.

Norm Powell appears to be making up for misplaced injured time since his return from a shoulder damage that value him 11 video games. He has now put collectively scoring video games of 20, 23 and 28 factors, the most recent towards a Washington workforce that may rating with the perfect of them however don’t appear to have any curiosity in defending.

A few nights after capturing 61% in Oklahoma Metropolis, the Raps returned residence and shot 57% and had 22 three pointers.

Marc Gasol, one other current returnee from the injured listing led the three-point parade making a career-best tying six on seven makes an attempt. His 20 factors in just below 30 minutes was a season excessive mark.

It didn’t damage that the Wizards threw the ball round like they didn’t need it committing 28 turnovers resulting in 30 factors.

There was a second of concern on this one when Kyle Lowry banged knees with Jordan McRae and made an instantaneous bee-line to the locker room. However he returned a couple of moments later, no worse for put on and was again within the sport a couple of minutes after that.

The very last thing this workforce wants now could be one other starter or rotation participant taking place with an damage.

“Do we know who we are?” head coach Nick Nurse mentioned taking up the query asking for the assembled media. “Yeah, I think so. I think we’ve got a good team out there, man. We’ve got some guys who play to win and have some experience. If we can continue to be versatile we’ll continue to improve and keep heading in this direction a little bit.”

Nurse hinted he’d like to make use of the remaining 41 video games to work on that versatility. For the second sport in a row he began an enormous lineup with Kyle Lowry and 4 bigs round him. Nurse likes the way in which it seems with a extremely massive lineup on the market to start out the sport. He additionally favored the truth that they proved in Oklahoma Metropolis that they’ll get again and get arrange defensively towards a smaller and quicker lineup. That was his solely actual concern.

The 136 factors towards the Wizards, who rank useless final in defensive effectivity within the NBA was a season excessive for Toronto.

However taking something away from this sport towards an damage ravaged Wizards workforce that doesn’t play defence can be foolhardy.

The Raptors proper now simply want to fret about themselves and staying constant.

There’s not a lot in the way in which of elite stage competitors on the schedule developing, however there’s nonetheless loads to work on.

“Being versatile, mixing lineups – small and big – continuing to develop some confidence in some of our younger guys, possibly trying to control minutes a little bit more here as we go. I wouldn’t say quite yet but maybe the last third or quarter of the season,” Nurse mentioned of his plan for the remaining schedule. “ think if we’re healthy now we’re able to do that (control minutes) in a matter that we can live with and get everybody not pushing up towards 40 (minutes), more like pushing down towards 30 (minutes) for most of the guys, with the odd game here and there depending on how the game’s going. And then lots of tweaking.”

[email protected]