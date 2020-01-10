Rare white rhino gives birth to baby girl after 16-month pregnancy

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

This extraordinary second uncommon white rhino was filmed giving beginning to her calf after a 16-month being pregnant.

The CCTV footage of the feminine rhino, known as Emily, was recorded on January four at Colchester Zoo in Essex.

Within the video, Emily could be seen laying down on her facet within the bundles of hay that line her enclosure.

She shuffles and raises one in every of her hind legs repeatedly because the translucent white beginning sack begins to emerge.

Emily continues to push the bundle out till it drops to the ground.

She then clambers to her ft which causes the sack to burst and leaves the new child laying on the ground.

Emily then turns again round and walks towards her calf to examine it.

It stays immobile on the ground for a number of seconds earlier than it lastly begins to twitch its ft.

It shuffles round on the ground because it begins to come back to its senses and the video ends shortly after.

The Animal Care Crew mentioned that Emily gave beginning to a child woman (pictured) who can be named over the approaching weeks as soon as they get to know her persona

The zoo had put in the around-the-clock CCTV as Emily’s due date started to loom in an effort to seize her giving beginning after a gestation interval of precisely 16 months and eight days.

The Animal Care Crew mentioned that Emily gave beginning to a child woman who can be named over the approaching weeks as soon as they get to know her persona.

It took only a few hours earlier than the calf was totally cell and had begun to discover her environment.

Colchester Zoo mentioned: ‘Emily’s calf took a short while to seek out her ft however was up and transferring round inside a number of hours and has been feeding effectively.

‘Emily is an skilled mum and so is taking all of it in her stride.

‘Emily and calf will stay within the indoor space of the rhino home to begin with however on hotter days could also be given entry to the out of doors hardstands.

‘All went easily as together with her earlier births and the calf is powerful and wholesome with mum doing rather well too.

‘Because the calf grows she is going to step by step be launched to the principle paddock and her neighbours residing at Kingdom of the Wild.

‘Rhino’s gestation interval is 16 months so we’re certain that Emily is greater than happy to have efficiently given beginning and she will be able to now take pleasure in elevating her calf.

‘Emily is a superb mum and we’re wanting ahead to watching them bond collectively because the calf grows.’

Emily has now had three calves on the zoo with male rhino Otto which additionally embody Pembe who was born in 2013 and Kifaru who born in 2017.

Otto had quickly left the zoo on breeding mortgage to Woburn Safari Park, Bedfordshire, however has since returned.

Emily’s new child is the fifth to be born at Colchester as a part of their white rhino breeding programme.