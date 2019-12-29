Rashid Introduces “Camel” Bat, SunRisers Ask Him To Carry It For IPL 2020

Rashid Khan launched a brand new bat design throughout a Huge Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne on Sunday. Flaunting the brand new bat with a melancholy on its again, which cricket.com.au termed as “The Camel”, Rashid Khan smashed 25 runs off 16 balls, together with two boundaries and as many sixes. The bowling all-rounder helped Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs. “They call it ‘The Camel’. Thoughts on @rashidkhan_19’s new style of bat? #BBL09,” cricket.com.au captioned the image of the “camel” bat on Twitter.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad got here up with a reply on cricket.com.au’s tweet, asking Rashid Khan to “carry it along for IPL 2020”.

Carry it alongside for IPL 2020, @rashidkhan_19! https://t.co/qP0WVo1S8v — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 29, 2019

Earlier within the match, a hilarious incident occurred within the 17th over of the Renegades’ run chase.

Rashid Khan bowled a googly that hit Beau Webster on the pads and the Strikers appealed for an LBW.

The on-field umpire Greg Davidson began to lift his finger however modified his thoughts halfway and began scratching his nostril.

Rashid Khan began to rejoice the wicket alongside along with his teammates however Davidson quickly confirmed that the batsman shouldn’t be out.

Huge Bash League’s official Twitter deal with posted a video of the incident. “Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09,” the caption of the video learn.

Greg Davidson with a little bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox — KFC Huge Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

Rashid’s teammate Cameron White advised the commentators that the appropriate determination was made ultimately.

“Good decision if he changed it. That’s all we want, the right outcome,” Cameron White stated.