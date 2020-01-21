Rashmika Mandanna appears before I-T officials

TikTok security options













Rashmika Mandanna, together with father Madan Mandanna and mom Suman, appeared earlier than the Revenue Tax (IT) officers on Tuesday, January 21, in Mysuru, after her residence and household properties have been raided earlier final week.

Rashmika Mandanna.PR Handout

The IT division had summoned the actress to look with paperwork associated to funding and financial institution transactions at 11.30 am. Based on experiences, the officers had found unaccounted money and a loophole within the IT returns filed by the actress. The financial institution transactions, proposed development of a global faculty and petrol bunk and the acquisition of a brand new espresso property by the Mandanna household have come underneath the IT scanner.

The IT officers seized Rs 25 lakh unaccounted money, paperwork value a number of crores and undeclared property of Rs three.94 crore, a supply has advised Deccan Chronicle. The report added that the Geetha Govindam actress has not paid taxes for Rs 1.5 crore.

Nonetheless, Rashmika’s household reportedly issued an announcement clarifying that the Rs 25 lakh unaccounted money was given for constructing Serenity Neighborhood Corridor. In the course of the raid, the IT officers discovered two PAN playing cards within the actress’ identify and taxes have been paid until 2016-17 for one among the many two playing cards, the each day added.

Nonetheless, one other report has claimed that the Revenue Tax officers discovered an undeclared revenue of Rs 5 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna got here to limelight with blockbuster Kannada film Kirik Social gathering. She shot to fame in a really quick span of time following her entry to Telugu movie trade with Chalo.

The actress is working around the clock in a number of industries and instructions a giant paycheck. Sarcastically, a couple of days earlier than the raid, Rashmika was requested whether or not she was the highest-paid actress of south India and he or she responded, “I am not the highest-paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry. I haven’t worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone.”

Rashmika Mandanna at Sarileru Neekevvaru launchTwitter

The actress was in Hyderabad for the promotional actions of her newest Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was launched on the Sankranthi competition.