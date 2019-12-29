Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin nail Ghungroo hook step, this is how Hrithik Roshan’s reacts

Hrithik Roshan, Rashmika MandannaInstagram

It got here with no shock when Hrithik Roshan took over the nation when he confirmed off his magical strikes on the beats of Ghungroo tune from Struggle. Not simply the hook step grew to become a rage but in addition, Ghungroo grew to become synonymous with Hrithik as nicely. And whereas followers internationally have been grooving to Ghungroo tune, south actors Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin determined to pay tribute to Hrithik by performing his hook step.

Rashmika and Nithiin are at the moment capturing for his or her upcoming movie Bheeshma, directed by Venky Kudumula, in Positano, Italy. Taking a while off their busy schedule, the 2 shook a leg on Ghungroo tune and have been matching the hook step collectively. The 2 nailed the hook step however Rashmika apologised to Hrithik Roshan for having no sync with the music.

Rashmika, who appears to be an enormous fan of Hrithik, shared the video clip on Twitter tagging the Struggle actor and wrote, “Love to you @iHrithik sir, From #Bheeshma team from Positano✨ Ps. Sorry for the no sync in music. @actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula.”

Inside no time, the video clip reached Hrithik and the latter appeared overwhelmed to see Rashmika and Nithiin making an attempt out his hook step. He replied to Rashmika’s tweet saying, “Sweet. Thank you so much Rashmika & Nithiin. Best wishes for #Bheeshma! Love you guys :)”

Rashmika Mandanna could not include her happiness whereas studying out Hrithik’s reply to her tweet. She responded to Hrithik hoping that they might meet sometime and do the Ghungroo step collectively. “Thankyou a lot for the desires sir means so much ♥

And I hope we get to satisfy you sometime and do the sequence with you sir. That’ll be so rattling cool!” Rashmika replied to Hrithik’s ‘thanks’ tweet.

Thankyou a lot for the desires sir means so much ♥?

And I hope we get to satisfy you sometime and do the sequence with you sir. That’ll be so rattling cool!??✨ https://t.co/qEgp9yr8gp — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 28, 2019

In the meantime, Rashmika and Nithiin’s upcoming Bheeshma is being touted as a romantic comedy. Lately, the teaser of Bheeshma was launched on-line and sadly, it made noise on social media for all of the fallacious causes. Within the teaser, Nithiin might be seen following Rashmika in workplace and is making an attempt to the touch her inappropriately. The actual sequence did not go down nicely with netizens who slammed the makers of the movie for glorifying eve-teasing.

Rashmika Mandanaa, Actor Nithiin in BheeshmaYouTube Screenshot

Rashmika had been within the information for her break-up with Rakshit Shetty. The 2 have moved on from their bitter separation. So in a current interview, when Rakshit was requested about getting again to Rashmika, the actor mentioned that “People come to one’s life to teach you some lessons in life. I think I had a big lesson to learn and Rashmika came into my life. Probably, she also had to learn a big lesson from me. We learnt from each other and moved on. That is life.”