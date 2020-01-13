Rashmika Mandanna on rumours of becoming highest-paid actress: For now, I am definitely not

Rashmika Mandanna has develop into one of many main actresses of South Indian movie trade in a brief span of time. She is likely one of the few actresses who’re working around the clock in three totally different languages (Telugu, Tamil and Kannada) within the nation. She additionally obtained provide to behave in Bollywood, however she couldn’t decide up the venture for some causes.

Her development has typically paved manner for the rumours on her remuneration. Lately, it was reported that she turned down the provide to star within the Bollwood remake of Telugu hit film Jersey over remuneration. In an interview, the actress now opened up over the actress turning into the highest-paid actress of South India.

Is Rashmika Mandanna the highest-paid actress in South India?

When the interviewer requested her whether or not she is the now the highest-paid actress of South Indian movie trade, she immediately responded, “Highest paid, who said?” Explaining her views, the Kirik Social gathering woman claims, “I am not the highest paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry. I haven’t worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone,”

“When people say I am the highest paid, I wonder from where it (news) is spreading. I wonder ‘dude, from where it (money) is coming and where it is going.’ I don’t have any money in the bank. I still feel like debutant,” Rashmika Mandanna says.

‘For now, I’m undoubtedly not’

In keeping with her, the 23-year outdated works continuous for six years she may very well be in a stage to realize the standing of turning into the highest-paid actress in India. “If I have to reach there, then I have to work constantly for six years without taking a break. Then, I will be the highest paid actress. For now, I am definitely not,” Rashmika Mandanna places an finish to the rumours.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna’s newest Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Mahesh Babu within the lead, has opened to pretty constructive opinions.