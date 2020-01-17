Rashtriya Janata Dal To Contest 4 Seats In Alliance With Delhi Congress

Elections for 70-member Delhi meeting are scheduled on February eight. (File)

New Delhi:

Following the great efficiency in Jharkhand, Congress alliance accomplice Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on 4 seats in Delhi, a celebration chief mentioned in the present day.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP and occasion spokesperson Manoj Jha mentioned: “We are going to contest Delhi assembly polls on four seats.”

Mr Jha mentioned his occasion has been demanding 5 out of 70 seats to contest. He, nonetheless, refused to share the names of the seats on which the RJD will discipline candidates.

In Delhi, there’s a huge chunk of Purvanchali voters, which the occasion desires to convey into its fold.

Even NDA ally companions in Bihar, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United and Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Get together have introduced to contest on all seats to faucet on the purvanchali vote financial institution.

The Congress senior management had held discussions with the occasion chief Sonia Gandhi to finalise the record of candidates in the course of the Election Committee assembly on Thursday.

In accordance with occasion leaders, Congress Normal Secretary KC Venugopal, Delhi occasion in cost PC Chacko, metropolis unit chief Subhash Chopra and senior occasion chief Ahmed Patel have been given the duty to finalise the candidates within the nationwide capital, the place the occasion was fully worn out in 2015 meeting polls.

On Thursday, Mr Chopra made clear that he is not going to contest the meeting polls and can take care of the election marketing campaign.

Earlier this week, former union minister and senior Congress chief Ajay Maken had additionally mentioned that he is not going to contest the meeting polls.

Elections for 70-member Delhi meeting are scheduled on February eight and counting of votes will happen on February 11.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)