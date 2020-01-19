Rashtriya Janata Dal To Contest Delhi Polls In Alliance With Congress

The Congress is contesting Delhi elections in alliance for the primary time. (File)

New Delhi:

Searching for to develop its footprint outdoors Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on 4 Meeting seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress.

Polling for the 70 member-Delhi Meeting shall be held on February eight.

The RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, however lastly it was determined that the social gathering would contest on 4 constituencies — Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttamnagar, senior RJD chief and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha stated.

“We have a list of 39-40 candidates for the four seats and our SWOT analysis is going on. We will announce our candidates on Monday,” he stated.

The final day for submitting of nomination papers for the Delhi polls is Tuesday.

The RJD is banking on presence of a sizeable variety of Purvanchali voters in Delhi and would hope to open its account within the metropolis with the assistance of its senior alliance companion.

“We will give a good fight on all the four seats we are contesting,” Mr Jha stated.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra stated the alliance will assist the Congress in its efforts of difficult the AAP and exuded confidence that his social gathering would type authorities in Delhi.

The Congress, which dominated town for 3 consecutive phrases from 1998 to 2013, will for the primary time go within the Meeting polls in Delhi in alliance with one other social gathering.

Taking a dig on the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “not being vocal” in opposition to the CAA and NRC, he stated, “We are not opposed to Kejriwal but we do not appreciate his silence on fundamental issues that are currently being talked about.”

As a member of United Progressive Alliance(UPA), RJD contested current Jharkhand Meeting polls together with JMM and Congress and bagged one seat.