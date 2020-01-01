Rassie Van Der Dussen Hails Mark Boucher For Changing Players’ Mentality

Rassie van der Dussen says the way in which Anrich Nortje handled bouncers from England’s quick bowlers gave a sign of the type of psychological toughness to be anticipated from South Africa beneath new head coach Mark Boucher. Nortje and Check debutant Van der Dussen shared an important second innings partnership of 91 within the first Check in Centurion, which performed an enormous half within the dwelling group ultimately profitable by 107 runs. “When they came really hard at us, those are the things you live for. (Anrich) was obviously jumping around to those short balls,” Van der Dussen stated forward of the second Check, beginning at Newlands on Friday.

“I stated, hear, I promise you it might not be enjoyable within the second however the satisfaction afterwards, that is the enjoyable a part of it, so grasp in there, we’ll get by means of this.

“Guys like Boucher, (Jacques) Kallis have introduced that actually laborious mentality that I feel you want in Check cricket. It is a high-pressure surroundings on the market on the sector and also you want that hardness, that toughness.”

Having survived to the top of the second day, the pair batted collectively for one more hour and a half on day three.

Van der Dussen’s knock of 51 in his first Check match made him the primary participant in world cricket to make a half-century on his first look in all three types of the worldwide recreation, having achieved so at Twenty20 and one-day degree.

Philander bows out

“It performed into our fingers, them getting pissed off and going to short-pitched bowling. On that wicket you simply wish to hit the top-of-the-stumps size,” the 30-year-old added.

“One ball goes up, one goes down, it was seaming round. So we have been saying to ourselves, if they’re bowling brief to us we’re profitable this battle.”

Whereas Van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Nortje and Pieter Malan shall be making their first Check appearances at Newlands, opening bowler Vernon Philander shall be enjoying in his 11th and ultimate Check on the floor, having introduced he’ll retire from worldwide cricket on the finish of the sequence.

“There isn’t any higher place to be enjoying your cricket,” Philander stated of the bottom the place he has performed most of his home cricket and the place he has taken 51 of his 220 Check wickets.

Philander stated he wouldn’t be deviating from his career-long mantra of retaining his recreation easy, bowling precisely and shortly discovering the best size to bowl on.

He was additionally trying ahead to seeing spearhead Kagiso Rabada bowling at his greatest after going by means of a comparatively lean interval.

“He was going to get a knock at some stage, a little bit of a dip in kind, however the one option to get by means of it’s to undergo it your self,” stated Philander.

“The longer you play, the extra you realise that the less complicated you retain it, the extra outcomes you’re going to get. He is gone by means of that section the place he is needed to attempt a couple of issues and it hasn’t actually labored and he is gone again to the outdated easy self and it appears to be working once more.”