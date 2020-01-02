Rassie Van Der Dussen Keeps Place, Temba Bavuma Out Of England Test

Rassie van der Dussen will stay within the South Africa facet for the second Check with England at Newlands after his spectacular debut show in his group’s opening win, holding Temba Bavuma out regardless of his return to health from a hip damage. Bavuma is not going to have the possibility to repeat his Newlands heroics in opposition to England from 4 years in the past, when his thrilling century made him the primary black African to make 100 for South Africa. The choice to miss Bavuma for a white participant could trigger some controversy in view of an official goal of getting two black Africans within the nationwide group. Kagiso Rabada is now the one black consultant.

“Temba passed his fitness test. But we think it is the right thing to do to give Rassie an extended run,” mentioned captain Faf Du Plessis.

“Temba is on board with the process that we are part of to try to get guys to score big runs. Temba will be released to play some four-day (domestic) cricket and it is a great opportunity for him to score some runs.”

Requested what message he had for black followers of the sport, Du Plessis insisted the decison to maintain Bavuma out was a purely cricketing one.

“We don’t see colour. Opportunity is very important. Temba will be the first guy to acknowledge that he got a really good opportunity,” he mentioned.

“There will be things in place to make sure we keep producing players of all colours but right now we need to win Test matches.”

Bavuma has been a daily within the Check facet since his hundred at Newlands in 2016 however has been unable to succeed in three figures once more. He went via a stoop in 2019, scoring solely 258 runs in seven Exams at a median of 19.84.

“If you’re not in the Test team right now it’s about weight of runs,” mentioned Du Plessis. “Unfortunately Temba was injured before the series but it was a chatting point before the series about the competition for places.”

Van der Dussen, who was making his Check debut, shared a vital second-innings partnership of 91 runs with Anrich Nortje within the first Check in Centurion.

The emptiness within the batting order attributable to Aiden Markram’s damaged finger might be stuffed by new cap Pieter Malan, a specialist opening batsman and a like-for-like substitute.