Rassie van der Dussen to Make Test Debut Against England, Confirms Faf du Plessis

Rassie van der Dussen (Picture Credit: Getty Photos)

Centurion, December 25: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Tuesday confirmed that right-handed batsman Rassie van der Dussen will make his Check debut of their opening Check of the four-match sequence in opposition to England, beginning right here on the SuperSport Park on Thursday.

The Proteas skipper stated that Van der Dussen will bat at No. 5 behind Zubayr Hamza at three and himself at 4. Addressing mediapersons on the eve of the primary Check, du Plessis additionally hinted that all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius might make his debut, batting at No 7. Christmas 2019: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Present Ardour for Cricket With Social Media Submit.

Whereas the 30-year-old Van der Dussen has performed 18 ODIs and 9 T20Is for South Africa, Pretorius has featured in 22 ODIs and 6 T20Is. Commenting on Van der Dussen, the skipper stated: “He was a mature cricketer when he started for us in ODIs and is someone who knows his game very well.”

“He came into international cricket looking very comfortable and over the last season and a half has been very fruitful and scored a lot of runs in white ball cricket,” added du Plessis.

Nonetheless, du Plessis stated the one uncertainty in his group is with regard to the composition of the bowling assault and a name shall be taken within the morning of the competition after his aspect has a have a look at the wicket.