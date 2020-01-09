EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Ratboys – “I Go Out At Night”

January 9, 2020
2 Min Read

Again in November, Chicago-based Ratboys introduced plans for a brand new album this yr. The upcoming Printer's Satan serves as a follow-up to their 2017 sophomore full-length GN , and its companion EP, GL . Together with that announcement, the band launched their raucous, grungy lead single, “Alien With A Sleep Mask On,” and its video.

Now, Ratboys are sharing a second single and video from that forthcoming LP, “I Go Out At Night.” It's a bit extra starry-eyed than the earlier single, as hovering electrical riffs mix seamlessly with full chord synths All through. The lyric “I'm lost, but I'm not afraid” – pulled from David Byrne and Brian Eno's collaboration “Life Is Long” – reportedly turned a mantra for Ratboys in the course of the making of the brand new album.

Right here’s what vocalist Julia Steiner mentioned in regards to the tune:

The primary verse and most important riff of this tune is definitely the one “older” concept that we recycled for the report – I believe I wrote each once I was 19 or 20, possibly 6 or 7 years in the past. We needed this tune to really feel completely different from the remainder, one thing like a daydream or a fantasy. We experimented with synths on this tune, in the course of the bridge and the outro. I'm extraordinarily pleased with how the entire sounds work together – it comforts me for causes I discover exhausting to explain.

Just like the video for “Alien With A Sleep Mask On,” this one was directed by Coool, the working moniker of duo John TerEick and Jake Nokovic. It's a noirish ode to Halloween that sees the band members trick-or-treating, full with an evil witch.

Take a look at the visible for “I Go Out at Night” under.

Printer's Satan is out 2 / 28 through Topshelf Data. Pre-order it right here.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment