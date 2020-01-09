Ratboys – “I Go Out At Night”

Again in November, Chicago-based Ratboys introduced plans for a brand new album this yr. The upcoming Printer's Satan serves as a follow-up to their 2017 sophomore full-length GN , and its companion EP, GL . Together with that announcement, the band launched their raucous, grungy lead single, “Alien With A Sleep Mask On,” and its video.

Now, Ratboys are sharing a second single and video from that forthcoming LP, “I Go Out At Night.” It's a bit extra starry-eyed than the earlier single, as hovering electrical riffs mix seamlessly with full chord synths All through. The lyric “I'm lost, but I'm not afraid” – pulled from David Byrne and Brian Eno's collaboration “Life Is Long” – reportedly turned a mantra for Ratboys in the course of the making of the brand new album.

Right here’s what vocalist Julia Steiner mentioned in regards to the tune:

The primary verse and most important riff of this tune is definitely the one “older” concept that we recycled for the report – I believe I wrote each once I was 19 or 20, possibly 6 or 7 years in the past. We needed this tune to really feel completely different from the remainder, one thing like a daydream or a fantasy. We experimented with synths on this tune, in the course of the bridge and the outro. I'm extraordinarily pleased with how the entire sounds work together – it comforts me for causes I discover exhausting to explain.

Just like the video for “Alien With A Sleep Mask On,” this one was directed by Coool, the working moniker of duo John TerEick and Jake Nokovic. It's a noirish ode to Halloween that sees the band members trick-or-treating, full with an evil witch.

Take a look at the visible for “I Go Out at Night” under.

Printer's Satan is out 2 / 28 through Topshelf Data. Pre-order it right here.