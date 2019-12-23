Rating The Broncos: Perfectly blocked touchdown by Phillip Lindsay capped run-game resurgence

Can a run play be blocked completely?

If there was something flawed with the execution on Phillip Lindsay’s 27-yard landing run to cap the Broncos’ 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, we couldn’t discover it.

The state of affairs: First-and-10 with seven minutes remaining and a 20-17 lead.

The personnel: Two receivers (Tim Patrick/DaeSean Hamilton) and one tailback (Lindsay), fullback (Andrew Beck) and tight finish (Jeff Heuerman) apiece.

The blocking was flawless.

Beck’s lead block took care of linebacker Steve Longa. Middle Connor McGovern angled out defensive sort out Frank Herron. Proper guard Austin Schlottmann escorted defensive finish Trey Flowers outdoors. And receiver Tim Patrick blocked cornerback Darius Slay, who then collided with security Tracy Walker.

Lindsay was untouched till linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin’s diving miss on the seven-yard line. Lindsay completed with 109 yards speeding (his second-most this 12 months).

Listed below are my position-by-position rankings (scale 1-5):

Quarterback (Four): The Lions performed a protection recreation, speeding 5 or extra males on solely 4 of Drew Lock’s 35 drop-backs (not counting his shovel passes). He was 2-of-Three for 28 yards in opposition to further rushers. Lock was 25-of-33 passing. On the primary landing drive, he threw a fastball to receiver Courtland Sutton over the center for 15 yards and on the ultimate scoring possession, he was 5-of-5 for 34 yards. He had two poor passes, under-throwing Sutton on a “go” route (53 yards downfield) and throwing large of Lindsay in the appropriate flat. Total, Lock did effectively wanting downfield after which settling for a brief completion.

Operating again (Four): The Broncos had three “explosive” rushes (achieve of at the least 12 yards) with Lindsay having runs of 27, 14 and 13 yards. Royce Freeman (28 snaps) carried 9 instances for 28 yards (lengthy of 9). Devontae Booker (4 snaps) dropped a move on the opening possession. Beck (33 snaps) had a carry for 3 yards and a move for six.

Receivers (Four): DaeSean Hamilton (41 snaps) had catches of 20, 16 and 13 yards amongst his six receptions. He successfully labored the center of the sphere and gained post-catch yards. Sutton (58 snaps) was focused 10 instances and had 5 catches for 41 yards (lengthy of 15). He additionally drew one other move interference penalty. Patrick (47 snaps) transformed a third-and-Four with a 16-yard catch (damaged sort out led to an additional eight yards).

Tight ends (Three): Noah Fant (41 snaps) caught two passes for 10 yards. Heuerman and Troy Fumagalli performed 33 and 11 snaps, respectively. On the second scoring drive, Heuerman caught a seven-yard move after which absorbed a late hit by Reeves-Maybin (one other 15).

Offensive line (Four): Proper sort out Jake Rodgers (56 snaps) and left guard Patrick Morris (37) received recreation balls from Fangio. Offensive line coach Mike Munchak additionally deserves a hat tip for having these guys prepared. Rodgers was “clean” and Morris had one “bad” run block. The Broncos allowed no sacks, one hit (booked to Fant) and three pressures (one apiece by McGovern, left guard Dalton Risner and an unblocked participant). McGovern had two “bad” run blocks. Risner (sickness) was shut down at halftime; he had missed just one snap within the first 14 video games. Earlier than injuring his ankle, proper sort out Elijah Wilkinson had two holding penalties. Left sort out Garett Bolles’ holding penalty was his 11th of the season (six enforced).

Defensive position (Three half): The Broncos rushed 5 or extra gamers on seven of rookie quarterback David Blough’s 28 drop-backs (25%) and had 11 “disruptions” (4 sacks, two knockdowns and 5 pressures). Shelby Harris led in taking part in time (39 of 50 snaps) and had his seventh batted-down move of the 12 months. Mike Purcell (32 snaps) had three run “stuffs,” adopted in taking part in time by Dre’Mont Jones (26 snaps, two sacks and a strain), Jonathan Harris (10) and Kyle Peko (six). Jones’ sacks got here in Four.69 and Four.00 seconds. The Lions averaged Four.6 yards per carry.

Linebackers (Four): Alexander Johnson and Todd Davis each performed 49 snaps and had one run “stuff.” Johnson had dangerous luck and/or consciousness on the opening snap when he fanned to the flat to cowl tight finish Jesse James, however was “picked” by receiver Kenny Golladay (achieve of 12). At outdoors linebacker, Von Miller performed 40 snaps and had one run “stuff”, one knockdown and two pressures. Jeremiah Attaochu (37) began once more for Malik Reed (eight) and had one sack (Four.56 seconds) and knockdown apiece. Reed’s sack was in Three.52 seconds. Justin Hollins performed 15 snaps.

Secondary (Four): Blough threw for under 117 yards and had just one completion of longer than 12 yards — a 35-yard catch by Golladay on the opening drive. Enjoying all 50 snaps have been cornerbacks Chris Harris and Isaac Yiadom and safeties Justin Simmons and Trey Marshall. Harris allowed solely an eight-yard completion in 5 targets and Yiadom gave up passes of 9 and 11 yards, however had a move break-up. Marshall had a team-high 9 tackles, together with a run “stuff,” however squandered an interception probability within the second half when he waited for the soccer and Golladay practically caught it. Nickel again Will Parks (36 snaps) didn’t permit a completion in three targets. Blough completed with one completion in his final 9 makes an attempt.

Particular groups (2): The Lions took a 10-Zero lead on Jamal Agnew’s 64-yard punt return. Colby Wadman’s kick had a hold time of Four.33 seconds (not dangerous) and was directed towards the left sideline (good). However Joe Jones took a foul angle, lacking the sort out and permitting Agnew to show inside and up the sphere. Wadman missed the ultimate sort out try on the 30-yard line. Diontae Spencer had a 47-yard kick return to start out the second half (which led to a Broncos discipline purpose) and a 14-yard punt return (plus a gift-of-a-late-hit-penalty on Longo, who gave the impression to be blocked into Spencer) that led to a landing.