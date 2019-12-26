Raveena Tandon Clarifies After Case For Hurting Religious Sentiments

“I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion,” Raveena Tandon stated.

Ajnala, Punjab:

After the Punjab Police filed a grievance in opposition to her for allegedly hurting spiritual sentiments of a neighborhood in a TV present, actor Raveena Tandon clarified that it was not her intention to insult anybody and urged folks to observe the video in query.

The actor sought to clear the air by sharing the unique clip of the tv present on Twitter and stated, “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”

Earlier, a grievance was filed in opposition to Raveena Tandon together with director Farah Khan by the Punjab Police for hurting spiritual sentiments.

“We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and director-producer, Farah Khan, claiming they hurt sentiments of the Christian community, during a television show,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sohan Singh stated.