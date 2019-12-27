Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to offer an explanation and also apologised on hurting religious sentiments

Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and comic Bharti Singh (Bharati Singh) have been booked in Amritsar, Punjab for inciting spiritual sentiments. All three are accused of constructing enjoyable of a biblical phrase that has harm the feelings of individuals related to Christianity. After this, in Ajnala, Amritsar, folks belonging to Christian group demonstrated towards these three. After which the police investigated and registered an FIR towards the three. After which now actress Raveena Tandon has damaged her silence on this matter.

Ravina Tandon wrote that whereas doing her half on social media, ‘Please do check this link. I did not say anything that hurt anyone’s emotions. The three of us didn’t do all this with the intention of offending anybody. But when somebody is harm by doing this, then we apologize to him. ‘

Please do watch this hyperlink. I have never mentioned a phrase that may be interpreted as an insult to any faith. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) by no means meant to offend anybody, however in case we did, my most honest apologies to those that had been harm. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019



Let me let you know that on this video Raveena, Farah and Bharti are seen discussing a phrase of the Bible ‘halleluya’ which suggests thank God. Because of which the Christian Entrance president Sonu Jafar lodged a criticism in Ajnala city of Amritsar district, alleging that the celebrities, whereas uttering the phrase ‘Haleluya’, made him insignificant, which has harm the feelings of the Christian group.

After which a case has been registered beneath Part 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for performing deliberately or maliciously for the aim of offending faith or spiritual beliefs.