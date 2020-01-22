Raven Says Intergender Wrestling ‘Looks Like Spousal Abuse’

Raven has been across the professional wrestling enterprise lengthy sufficient to see his fair proportion of controversial angles. He has participated in some fairly insane tales within the ring as nicely, however he’s nonetheless not a fan of intergender wrestling.

Whereas chatting with Prompt Tradition, Raven spoke about intergender wrestling the place he stated it appears to be like like spousal abuse. He’s not a fan, however he continued to say that Affect Wrestling has been capable of do it in a strategic method with Tessa Blanchard’s construct to the title.

“I’m not a fan of intergender matches for the simple fact that it looks like spousal abuse. I think there’s a problem, and I’m not saying that women aren’t as good as men, not saying that women can’t be better than men. I just think that the size difference and men beating up on women is a bad look, especially in the Me Too Movement. It’s not a good look.” “Then again, I think Impact is being strategic with this because they wanted to do something different to set themselves apart. I’ll reserve judgment on it until I’ve seen because I haven’t seen it. All I’m going by is my initial gut reaction, I don’t watch the current product except AEW. I don’t want to preach about something I don’t know of.”

Tessa Blanchard capturing the Affect World Title was not probably the most controversial a part of Laborious To Kill. A ton of allegations about backstage conduct together with bullying and racist language got here out a day prior. That’s what plenty of followers noticed an issue with, however Affect Wrestling wasn’t getting warmth for having a person vs lady essential occasion.

Due to Fightful for the quote