Ravens RB Mark Ingram practises, listed as questionable

Mark Ingram practised Thursday for the primary time since injuring a calf on Dec. 22, and simply two days earlier than his crew’s first playoff sport.

The Baltimore Ravens’ beginning working again was listed as restricted in Thursday’s apply. The Ravens formally designated Ingram as questionable to play towards the Tennessee Titans in Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff sport.

Ingram sat out Baltimore’s Tuesday and Wednesday practices. A report mentioned he tweaked the calf damage earlier this week.

The ninth-year runner, who spent his first eight NFL seasons in New Orleans, rushed for the third most yards of his profession (1,018) and second most touchdowns (10) as a key cog in Baltimore’s league-leading floor assault.

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill again up Ingram.

Baltimore tight finish Mark Andrews — no-less integral to the Ravens assault — is listed as questionable with an ankle damage. Baltimore’s main receiver throughout the common season, with 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, Andrews was restricted in apply all week.

Tennessee, meantime, on Thursday designated wideout Adam Humphries (ankle) and LB Jayon Brown (shoulder) as out for the sport. Receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) is questionable.

