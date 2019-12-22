Ravens win 11th straight, clinch top seed in AFC playoffs

CLEVELAND — The street to the Tremendous Bowl within the AFC goes by Baltimore, the place its MVP candidate can be ready.

Lamar Jackson threw three landing passes — two to tight finish Mark Andrews late within the first half — and rushed for 103 yards because the Ravens received their 11th straight recreation, 31-15 over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to lock up the convention’s high seed and home-field benefit all through the playoffs.

The Ravens (13-2) shook off a sluggish begin and avenged their final loss, a 40-25 to the Browns on Sept. 29.

However Baltimore seems nothing just like the crew it was three months in the past because the marvelous, multi-dimensional Jackson has taken the league by storm together with his arm and legs. Jackson completed with 238 yards passing and went over 100 yards for the fifth time this season.

The Ravens did endure an harm that would harm the playoff hopes as operating again Mark Ingram went down with out being touched within the fourth quarter. Ingram instantly grabbed his decrease left leg and collapsed when he tried to face.

Ingram, who went over 1,000 yards speeding within the second quarter and caught a 12-yard TD move from Jackson within the third, was capable of stroll to the sideline to be evaluated earlier than limping to the locker room.

The Browns (6-9) have been formally eradicated from the postseason, and now first-year coach Freddie Kitchens could also be right down to his final recreation. Kitchens has appeared overwhelmed at occasions and the house finale was a microcosm of this disappointing season because the Browns underperformed and can miss the playoffs for the 17th straight season.

Baker Mayfield threw a Three-yard TD move within the fourth quarter to Odell Beckham Jr., whose acquisition by the Browns in March despatched expectations hovering.

Within the closing minutes, Beckham flung his helmet on the sideline in frustration and exchanged phrases with Kitchens.

Mayfield completed 20 of 33 for 192 yards with two TDs and a decide.

Outplayed and in their very own means for a lot of the first half, the Ravens scored two touchdowns within the ultimate two minutes to take a 14-6 lead on the break.

Jackson related on a 39-yard TD move to Andrews with 1:18 for Baltimore’s first rating, after which connected together with his tight finish once more on a sensational play the electrifying QB can add to his MVP candidacy.

Jackson stayed alive within the pocket lengthy sufficient to purchase time and fired an off-balance move to the again of the tip zone, the place Andrews made a terrific leaping catch.

Baltimore had been unable to do something on its first 4 possessions and the Browns appeared on their approach to a shocking halftime lead. Nevertheless, Kitchens made one other head-scratching play name on third-and-1 when he had Mayfield pitch the ball to Kareem Hunt, who appeared like he was going to throw it earlier than being introduced down for an Eight-yard loss.

The Ravens harm themselves with some uncharacteristic errors to arrange Cleveland’s first landing after Jackson’s fumble close to mid-field.

Baltimore’s protection dedicated two penalties on fourth down to increase the Browns’ drive and cornerback Jimmy Smith was known as for move interference in the long run zone, giving Cleveland first-and-goal on the 1.

On the subsequent play, Mayfield rolled to his proper and hit tight finish Demetrius Harris.

INJURIES

Ravens: Ingram stopped and spoke to some teammates on his approach to the locker room. He’s acquired 1,zero18 yards on 202 carries.

Browns: RB Dontrell Hilliard suffered a left knee harm on a tough hit within the first half and didn’t return. Hilliard caught a brief move and was hit by Ravens CB Marcus Peters, who was additionally shaken up however stayed in.

ODDS & ENDS

Jackson set the crew report for TD passes together with his first strike to Andrews, who leads all tight ends with 10 scores. Jackson’s 34th TD move broke the earlier report he shared with Vinny Testaverde, who threw 33 in 1996, the Ravens’ first season in Baltimore after leaving Cleveland. … Ravens coach John Harbaugh improved to 20-Four in opposition to Cleveland. … The Ravens are on tempo to be the primary crew in league historical past to common 200 speeding and passing yards.

UP NEXT

Ravens: conclude common season at dwelling Sunday in opposition to Steelers.

Browns: go to Cincinnati in regular-season finale.