Ravi Kumar Clinches Gold Medal In Rome Ranking Series

India’s star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya kicked off the Olympic yr in model, profitable a gold medal every of their respective weight classes on the Rome Rating Sequence in Rome. The 25-year-old Bajrang staged a outstanding comeback to safe a Four-Three win towards USA’s Jordan Michael Oliver within the summit showdown of the 65kg freestyle class. Ravi, who competed within the 61kg class as an alternative of his common 57kg, additionally bagged gold after getting the higher of Kazakhstan’s Nurbolat Abdualiyev 12-2 in his ultimate bout late on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old from Sonepat had made the ultimate spherical after securing spectacular wins over Moldova’s Alexaandru Chirtoaca and Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev. Up towards one in every of India’s greatest medal prospects within the Tokyo Olympics, Oliver conceded that it was not his evening towards Bajrang.

The American lauded the aggressive spirit of Bajrang.

“Wasnt my night… but I got a lot of work to do to be where I want to be! Hats off to @BajrangPunia dude is heck of a competitor! Until next time my friend,” the American tweeted.

Bajrang needed to sweat it out within the first spherical towards Zain Allen Retherford of the USA earlier than prevailing 5-Four.

Within the quarterfinal, the ace Indian wrestler went previous one other American Joseph Christopher Mc Kenna Four-2, earlier than getting the higher of Vasyl Shuptar of Ukraine 6-Four within the semi-finals.

Nonetheless, it was curtains for Jitender within the 74kg and world championship silver medallist Deepak Punia within the 86kg class.

Jitender gained his first bout towards Denys Pavlov of Ukraine 10-1 earlier than taking place within the quarterfinals towards Turkey’s Soner Demirtas Four-Zero.

Jitender acquired a change to combat within the repechage after Demirtas entered the ultimate, however the Indian wasted the chance, shedding 2-9 to Daniyar Kaisanov of Kazakhstan.

Within the 86kg class, Deepak crashed out within the opening spherical, shedding 1-11 to Ethan Adrian Ramos of Puerto Rico.