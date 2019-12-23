Ravindra Jadeja’s “Improvement With Bat” Impresses Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Ravindra Jadeja’s improved batting shall be crucial for the Indian staff going into the longer term after the all-rounder performed a vital cameo within the third ODI towards the West Indies in Cuttack. Jadeja, who has already hit 11 half-centuries in ODIs, held his nerves to stay unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls in a high-scoring chase towards West Indies within the sequence decider on Sunday evening. “Another win @bcci…congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game… Jadeja s improvement with the bat so important …” Ganguly tweeted.

One other win @bcci …congratulations..good performances with the bat in a stress sport..jadeja s enchancment with the bat so vital … — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 22, 2019

Ganguly’s satisfaction is comprehensible as Jadeja, initially of his profession, was panned for not having the ability to hit huge pictures within the dying overs.

Nevertheless, issues have modified up to now few years and he has now scored greater than 2000 runs in ODIs (2188 to be exact) and 1844 in Check matches.

“I needed to prove to myself that I am still capable of playing limited-overs cricket. I need not prove to anybody else in the world, just needed to prove to myself,” the 31-year-old all-rounder mentioned after the match.

“It was a really essential innings because it got here in a series-decider. The wicket was so good to bat on, we may simply performed with singles. We simply wanted to play in accordance with the advantage of the ball.

“I did not play an excessive amount of ODI cricket (this 12 months). I attempted and gave my finest be it in bowling, batting or fielding at any time when I obtained a chance,” Jadeja, who performed 15 of India’s 28 ODI matches this 12 months, mentioned after their win at Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

In all, he has 25 half-centuries (14 in Assessments and 11 in ODIs) together with 100 within the longest format.