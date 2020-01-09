Ray J is able to present the world his child boy!

On Tuesday, the One Want singer launched his Instagram followers to his new child son, Epik Ray Norwood, sharing pictures of the toddler together with his spouse, Princess Love, and 1-year-old daughter, Melody, within the hospital.

Associated: Ray J Admits He Left Spouse Princess Love Stranded!

Within the caption, he penned a candy word to his girl love, writing:

“God is truly amazing! @Princesslove you are really a blessing! To watch what you went thru to have our children is something words can’t express. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! – Here he is EPIK RAY NORWOOD.”

Awww. Ch-ch-check out the lovable pictures of child Epik (beneath)!