RAY MASSEY finds Ford’s new family-friendly Puma SUV boot-iful

By Ray Massey Motoring Editor For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 16:49 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:49 EST, 17 January 2020

Ford actually has excelled within the small SUV market, with its new family-friendly Puma taking prime honours within the motor business ‘Oscars’ this week.

Reborn after 20 years’ absence as an SUV (the 1997-2001 authentic was a sporty coupe) — it has defied early doubters to be topped Automobile of the Yr 2020 in addition to finest small SUV within the annual What Automobile? awards.

Forward of first deliveries subsequent month, priced from £20,545 to £25,195, judges hailed it as ‘actually excellent’ due to its trendy appears, practicality, sharp dealing with, gutsy engine and intelligent delicate hybrid know-how which guarantees ‘enjoyable and frugality.’

Boot-iful: Ford’s MegaBox is a deep, submerged hidden house (764 x 753 x 306 mm) within the boot

However these factors apart, one in every of its greatest promoting factors is its boot. With the second row of seats folded flat, a versatile rear load compartment expands the baggage house to 456 litres and might comfortably accommodate a field 112 cm lengthy, 97 cm large and 43 cm excessive.

However the actual genius lies underneath the boot’s versatile ground — with three positions simply adjusted utilizing one hand. Ford calls it the MegaBox, a deep, submerged hidden house (764 x 753 x 306 mm) including one other 80 litres.

That is adequate to carry two full units of golf golf equipment in luggage or a foldaway bicycle, or to deal with unstable objects as much as 4ft tall, reminiscent of crops, upright.

Sensible know-how means together with your fingers full you possibly can open the rear tailgate with a kicking movement underneath the rear bumper.

Within the quick lane: Primarily based on the Fiesta, and inbuilt Romania, there’s a selection of three 1-litre EcoBoost engines

Primarily based on the Fiesta, and inbuilt Romania, there’s a selection of three 1-litre EcoBoost engines — a 125 hp model accessible with or with out a delicate hybrid (most consumers will select to have it), and a 155 hp model.

The 125 hp delicate hybrid, costing from £20,845, will do 52.three mpg with CO2 emissions of 99 g/km, relaxation to 62 mph in 9.eight seconds and a prime pace of 119 mph.

The extra highly effective 155 hp, in delicate hybrid solely, does relaxation to 62 mph in eight.9 seconds as much as 127 mph however nonetheless manages 51.four mpg and CO2 of 101 g/km.

LAND ROVER’S NEW DEFENDER WINS PUBLIC VOTE Land Rover’s new Defender received the general public vote to assert the What Automobile? Reader Award — one in every of a hat-trick for the UK automobile maker. Its Vary Rover Velar took the inaugural Coupe SUV title, with the Evoque named finest household SUV. Driving power: The Vary Rover Velar took the inaugural Coupe SUV title, with the Evoque named finest household SUV Audi, BMW, Skoda and VW had been additionally among the many most profitable producers within the 28 classes on the occasion in Grosvenor Home, Park Lane, London. BMW picked up 4 awards, spearheaded by its new high-tech three Collection successful a hat-trick for finest govt automobile, finest plug-in hybrid and the protection award, whereas its bigger sibling 5 Collection was named finest luxurious automobile. Audi’s Q7 was named finest luxurious SUV, whereas its sporty two-seater TT was named finest coupe. Skoda’s Scala was named finest household automobile and the Skoda Excellent the perfect property.