Ray Remy, top aide to Mayor Tom Bradley and guiding force at L.A. City Hall, dies at 82

Ray Remy, a trusted advisor to former L.A. Mayor Tom Bradley who helped plan the Wilshire Boulevard subway and 1984 Olympics — two tasks that outlined Bradley’s legacy — and run town throughout a time of financial progress and civic optimism, has died.

Remy handed away Saturday at Huntington Memorial Hospital after falling in poor health simply after Thanksgiving, his granddaughter Abigail Edwards stated. He was 82.

Referred to as Bradley’s right-hand man, Remy labored for eight years because the mayor’s chief of workers and deputy mayor. It was an unlikely pairing: Remy was a white Republican; Bradley, a black Democrat.

Remy, identified for having an analytical thoughts, most popular to put out the professionals and cons of a selected place to Bradley, slightly than to present his opinion. He as soon as informed a reporter that he was a low-profile operator by selection as a result of he might obtain extra by staying out of the limelight.

He was often known as the “issues” man amongst political insiders for his perception on transportation, water, financial improvement and different subjects.

Heat and quick-witted and a person who favored conservative-looking fits and striped ties, Remy was described in a 1977 article in The Occasions as “the best kind of player — the kind of player who doesn’t look like he’s playing the game.”

Remy was born in San Francisco in 1937. His father was a dentist within the Military Reserve Medical Corps and his mom was a homemaker.

He attended Claremont Males’s Faculty, later often known as Claremont McKenna Faculty, the place he was pupil physique president and performed on the tennis staff. He obtained his grasp’s diploma in public coverage from UC Berkeley.

Sandra Shortridge, whom Remy first met within the fifth grade and reconnected with later in life, grew to become his spouse. The couple moved to Los Angeles within the 1960s, the place he labored for the League of California Cities.

Remy later helped run the Southern California Assn. of Governments, the place he labored on a regional transportation plan that proposed a brand new downtown subway line, stated Mark Pisano, who succeeded Remy because the group’s government director.

Bradley was chair of the board at Southern California Assn. of Governments on the time and labored with Remy on the transit-focused transportation blueprint.

On the time, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., had already began building on mass transit methods, and so there was new concentrate on increasing Southern California’s choices. Bradley received the mayor’s race in 1973 after promising voters that he would construct a world-class transit system to rival these of different cities.

Remy joined Bradley’s Metropolis Corridor staff in 1976.

Los Angeles voters had repeatedly shot down poll measures to boost cash to fund transportation, however victory got here in 1980 when Bradley’s administration secured federal funding for a rail mission that might stretch from Union Station to North Hollywood.

In 1979, Bradley praised Remy in a piece efficiency analysis, in keeping with Remy’s household. “Superb administrator in every respect. Broad knowledge of issues, quick analytical mind, very diligent worker, gets along well with others, has excellent judgment,” the evaluation stated.

Pisano credited Remy for his consensus-building method on transportation and financial improvement. Below Bradley, “Los Angeles had an unusual period of working together and getting things done,” Pisano stated.

Remy left Metropolis Corridor in 1984 to move the Los Angeles Space Chamber of Commerce, the place he helped lead the combat to maintain the Los Angeles Air Drive Base in El Segundo, pushed for the Alameda Hall transportation mission and created an export-import program.

He additionally served on a number of native and state boards and commissions, and as director of the California Employment Growth Division.

Remy additionally obtained federal recognition, serving as president of the American Society for Public Administration and was elected into the Nationwide Academy of Public Administration.

Identified to relations as Papas, Remy is survived by his spouse, Sandra; two daughters, Kimber Edwards and Erin Petrossi; 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

A memorial is deliberate for Jan. 11 at Claremont McKenna Faculty.