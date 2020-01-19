Raza Murad brings Adnan Sami’s citizenship to discourse, singer hits back

Adnan Sami and Raza MuradTwitter

The continuing disaster over the just lately enancted Citizenship Act 2019 is deepening daily. Whether or not it is not uncommon public or celebrities, nobody is untouched by the latest modification. Celebrities together with Swara Bhaskar, Zeeshan Ayub amongst others have already proven dissent towards authorities. And now veteran actor Raza Murad has joined the bandwagon calling CAA discriminatory.

Whereas he maintained that he holds no grudges towards the regulation however acknowledged that it must be equal to all. “In our constitution, every citizen has equal right. But my point is that this law is against our constitution. You cannot treat anyone in the name of religion,” India In the present day quoted Raza Murad as saying.

Raza factors out Adnan Sami’s citizenship

Placing his opinion upfront, Raza additionally questioned the Indian citizenship granted to former Pakistani nationwide and singer Adnan Sami. He added, “Did you give citizenship to Adnan Sami or not? Is he a Muslim or not? He is a Muslim. He was resident of Pakistan.”

Raza additional acknowledged that Adnan acquired citizenship regardless that “his father was in the Pakistan Air Force and he dropped bombs on India in the 1965 war.”

“I have no objection to Adnan Sami’s citizenship. I only object that you are keeping only one community apart and you are showing that they are different. Government should give citizenship to anyone irrespective of religion,” he stated.

Within the wake of protest which have rocked the nation, the veteran actor additionally urged the federal government to roll again the act.

“It has often happened that when the budget has been presented and citizens have felt that some things are being taxed more, they have been rollbacked. Prices have been rollbacked, tax percentage has also been rolled back. In such a situation, the government should consider to roll back the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Raza defined.

Adnan hits again

Whereas Raza may need no enmity in direction of the singer, his barb does not appear to have resonated nicely with Adnan who then shared a tough hitting rejoinder on Twitter. “I thought that this guy was a villain & talked crap only in Movies!!” the singer wrote.

Adnan acquired Indian citizenship in 2016. He has been dealing with the wrath of many Pakistani nationals too earlier. He obtained the Indian citizenship 4 years in the past in 2016. He had utilized for a similar again in Might 2015.