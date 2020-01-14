Razor blades found hidden in car door handle in Temecula

Sheriff’s officers in Temecula are urging residents to pay particular consideration to their automobile door handles after authorities acquired two separate studies within the final week of razor blades being discovered on vehicles.

A motorist referred to as Riverside County sheriff’s officers after discovering the blades affixed to their automobile door deal with about 11 a.m. Thursday within the 41000 block of Carleton Manner in Temecula. The sharp fringe of the blade was pointed up contained in the automobile door deal with, which may have minimize the particular person’s hand. The particular person observed the blades earlier than coming into the automobile and was not injured, sheriff’s officers mentioned.

A day later, a deputy responded to the 31000 block of Daniel Manner — about 5 miles from the primary incident — after a resident discovered a single razor blade on the entrance of a car. Authorities couldn’t decide why the razor had been left on the automobile. Investigators don’t suppose the incidents are associated.

The Sheriff’s Division is urging the general public to make use of warning when opening automobile doorways and instantly report any incidents to authorities. Anybody with info is requested to name the Southwest sheriff’s station at (951) 696-3000.