RBI curbs Bengaluru private bank from doing business for alleged irregularities

A Bengaluru-based non-public financial institution has been restricted from doing enterprise with quick impact by the Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) for alleged irregularities in transactions.

Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Financial institutionIANS

“Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank in Bengaluru shall not, without prior approval of the RBI in writing, grant or renew loans and advances, make investment, borrow funds or accept fresh deposits from January 10, 2020,” the RBI mentioned in a directive, which has been accessed by IANS.

The directive has been issued underneath Sections 35A and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, by RBI’s Chief Basic Supervisor Yogesh Dayal from Mumbai.

The central financial institution, nevertheless, allowed the financial institution’s financial savings and present account prospects and depositors to withdraw money as much as Rs 35,00zero solely until additional discover.

“The private bank will also not disburse payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose its properties or assets except, as instructed on January 2, 2020,” mentioned the directive.

A safety guard stands within the foyer of the Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Information

“The bank will, however, continue to undertake business with restrictions till its financial position improves,” mentioned an official, citing the directive.

The regulator clarified that its directive shouldn’t be construed as a cancellation of the financial institution’s license issued by it.

“The directive shall remain in force for six months from January 10 and is subject to review,” added the official.

