RBI Recruitment 2019 – 2020: 926 Recruitment for Assistant for Graduate

RBI Assistant recruitment 2019 2020: Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) has appointed assistant positions in its places of work throughout the nation. Purposes are invited from certified candidates for. Candidates should apply on-line for recruitment to the overall 926 posts of Assistant. Final date to use 15 is January. To fill these posts, RBI will conduct a nationwide aggressive examination. It would first have a preliminary examination. On this, the profitable candidates should seem for the primary examination after which the language proficiency check (LPT).

Learn right here associated to eligibility, utility course of and so forth. 15 Particular Options

1. Space sensible particulars

Ahmedabad- 19 Put up

(AC – 01, ST – 01, OBC – 01, Regular-11, EWS – 01, Handicapped-01, X Dependents of servicemen – 01, X Serviceman – 02)

Bengaluru – 21 Posts

(ST – 01, OBC – 06, Regular-12, EWS – 02, Handicapped -01, dependents of X servicemen – 01, X Serviceman – 02)

Bhopal- 42 Posts

) (AC – 04, ST – 08, OBC – 04, Regular-22, EWS – 04, Handicapped-03, Dependents of X Servicemen – 01, X Serviceman – 04)

Bhubaneswar- 28 Posts

(AC – 05, ST – 04, OBC – 02, Regular-15 , EWS – 02, Handicapped-02, X Serviceman's dependents – 01, X Serviceman – 02)

Chandigarh- 35 Posts

(AC – 06, OBC – 07, Regular-19, EWS – 03, Handicapped-02, dependents of ex-servicemen – 01, X Serviceman – 03)

Chennai- 67 Posts

(AC – 11, OBC – 15, Regular-35, EWS – 06, Handicapped-03, dependents of X servicemen – 02 , X Serviceman – 06)

Guwahati- 55 Posts

(AC – 06, ST – 13, OBC – 07, Regular-27, EWS – 05, Handicapped-03, dependents of ex-servicemen – 02, X Serviceman – 05)

Hyderabad- 25 Posts

(AC – 03, ST – 01, OBC – 05, Regular – 14, EWS – 02, Handicapped-01, X Serviceman's dependents – 01, X Serviceman – 02)

Jaipur- 37 Posts

(AC – 05, ST – 03, OBC – 06, Regular-20, EWS – 03, Handicapped-02, dependents of X servicemen – 01, X serviceman – 03)

Jammu- 13 Put up

(ST – 01, OBC – 03, Regular-08, EWS – 01, Handicapped-01, dependents of X servicemen – 01, X Serviceman – 01)

Kanpur and Lucknow- 63 Posts

(AC – 11, OBC – 14, Regular-32, EWS – 06, Handicapped-03, dependents of X servicemen – 02, X Serviceman – 06)

Kolkata- 11 Put up

(AC – 02, Regular-08, EWS – 01, Handicapped-02, X Serviceman – 01)

Mumbai- 419 Posts

(AC – 35), ST – 63, OBC – 103, Basic- 199, EWS – 39, Handicapped-18, dependents of ex-servicemen – 16, X Serviceman – 39)

Nagpur- 13 Put up

(AC – 01, ST – 01, Regular-09, EWS- 01, Handicapped-02, dependents of X servicemen – 01, X Serviceman – 01)

New Delhi- 34 Posts

(AC – 07, OBC – 07, Regular-18, EWS – 03, Handicapped-02, dependents of ex-servicemen – 01, X Serviceman – 03)

Patna- 24 Posts

(AC – 03, OBC – 06, Regular-13, EWS – 02, Handicapped-02, X Serviceman's dependents – 01, X Serviceman – 02)

Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi- 20 Put up

(AC – 02, OBC – 05, Regular-11, EWS – 02, Handicapped-02, dependents of X servicemen – 01, X Serviceman – 02)

2. essential Discover

– Among the posts reserved for PwDs are just for the blind, deaf and unable to stroll. Whereas making use of

Examine which posts are reserved for RBI on the web site.

– The put up reserved for the dependents of ex-servicemen shall be availed solely to these dependents whose guardian is both disabled

Or those that have been martyred.

– Territorial Military personnel are positioned within the class of ex-servicemen.

– A candidate is eligible to use for one subject solely.

three. Eligibility

It’s necessary to have a bachelor's diploma in any self-discipline from any acknowledged college with minimal 50 per cent marks. is.

four. – It’s obligatory for the ex-serviceman to graduate or to go matriculation or equal examination from an establishment run by the Armed Forces

With at the very least 15 Ought to have expertise of working within the Military.

5 – The candidates are required to learn, write,

of the native language of the state for which they’re making use of or the states in that area Should communicate and perceive.

6. Age Restrict: Minimal 20 Yr, Most 28 Yr

– Candidates' date of start 02 since February 1991 and 990 Have to be between December 1999



of rest as per guidelines for reserved class, PwD, ex-servicemen, widows and RBI workers within the age restrict. Provision.

7. Pay Scale: 13, 150 to 34,990 Rupees

Initially month-to-month wage to Assistant 36, 091 You’ll get Rs.

These embody primary pay monthly 14, 650 DA, TA and so forth. together with different allowances are included.

eight. utility process

To use on-line, candidates should register themselves.

For this, first go to the RBI web site www.rbi.org.in.

– Click on on the next hyperlink Recruitment associated Bulletins on the house web page.

– As quickly as that is accomplished, the web page with vacancies will open. In that 23 below December heading Recruitment for the

Click on on the put up of Assistant hyperlink.

– Clicking on this recruitment commercial will open.

– After this, “Recruitment for the post of Assistant – 2019” hyperlink given within the commercial

Click on on.

– As quickly as that is accomplished, a brand new web page will open for registration. Click on right here for New

given in its prime Click on on the registration hyperlink.

– After getting into identify, cell quantity, electronic mail and so forth., click on on the save & subsequent button.

– By doing this, your provisional registration quantity and password shall be despatched to your cell quantity and electronic mail.

After this, add your scanned passport measurement photograph and signature copy within the mounted format and Subsequent button

Click on on.

Likewise, fill all the data requested and click on on the Subsequent button after importing the requested paperwork.

– Lastly, pay the applying charge on-line and click on on FINAL SUBMIT button.

– By doing this the receipt of your utility will seem on the display screen. Reserve it and take a printout of it.

9. Utility charge

450 for Basic class, OBC and EWS candidates, for SC / ST, Divyang and Ex servicemen 50

Rupees. The applying is free for RBI workers. All of the candidates should pay the financial institution transaction cost themselves.

Pay the applying charge on-line.

10. Choice Course of

– To be able to be chosen for appointment to those posts, candidates should undergo three on-line examinations. preliminary examination,

Principal Examination and Language Proficiency Check (LPT).

– Preliminary examination shall be of 1 hour through which 100 marks 926 Questions shall be.

These embody questions from English language 30, from numerical potential 35 and Reasoning Means 35 Questions shall be requested.

– Candidates who’ve handed the preliminary examination shall be eligible to look for the primary examination.

– 200 marks 200 questions shall be requested in the primary examination. Candidates will get 135 minutes.

– This contains Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Means, Basic Consciousness and Laptop 40 – 40 Questions shall be requested.

– There’s a provision for detrimental marking in preliminary and essential examination. One-fourth of the marks shall be deducted for every flawed reply.

– Shortlisted candidates should seem within the language proficiency check (LPT) primarily based on their efficiency in the primary examination.

– The LPT examination shall be within the native language spoken within the respective area.

– Collection of the candidates shall be accomplished after profitable in on-line examination, medical check and doc verification.

11. Space sensible languages ​​of language proficiency check

Workplace Language

Ahmedabad Gujarati

Bengaluru Kannada

Bhopal Hindi

Bhuvaneshnar Odia

Chandigarh Punjabi / Hindi

Chennai Tamil

Guwahati Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo

Hyderabad Telugu

Jaipur Hindi

Jammu Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri

Kanpur and Lucknow Hindi

Kolkata Bengali / Nepali

Mumbai Marathi / Konkani

Nagpur Marathi / Hindi

New Delhi Hindi

Patna Hindi / Maithili

Thiruvananthapuram Malayalam

12. Preliminary examinations shall be held right here

Andaman and Nicobar: Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh: Chirala, Guntur, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram

Arunachal Pradesh: Naharlagun

Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar: Ara, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnia

Chandigarh: Chandigarh, Mohali

Chhattisgarh: Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur

Delhi: Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Better Noida, Gurgaon

Goa: Panaji

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Haryana: Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar

Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una

Jammu and Kashmir ƒ Jammu, Samba

Jharkhand: Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka: Belagavi, Bangalore, Kalburgi, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi

Kerala: Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrikur

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra: Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai / Thane / Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune,

Ratnagiri, Satara

Manipur: Imphal

Meghalaya: Shillong

Mizoram: Aizawl

Nagaland: Kohima

Odisha: Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry: Puducherry

Punjab: Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Sangrur

Rajasthan: Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Sikkim: Gangtok

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore

Telangana: Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal

Tripura: Agartala

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi

Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

West Bengal: Asansol, Better Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

13. Final Date of Utility – Final Date of On-line Utility: 16 January 2020

14. Examination Date

Date of Preliminary Examination: 14 And 15 February, 2020

Date of Principal Examination: March 2020 (Date not but introduced)

15. Extra info here- www.rbi.org.in

