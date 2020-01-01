RBS Lloyds and Halifax online banking app down

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

1000’s of Halifax, Llloyds and RBS clients are starting the New Yr unable to entry their financial institution accounts after their web sites crashed.

On-line banking is at present down for purchasers of all three banks, who’ve taken to social media to bemoan the outage on New Yr’s Day.

Massive elements of Britain have been left unable to entry their accounts on their computer systems or smartphone apps.

Halifax and Lloyds has apologised for the ‘points’ and claims it’s engaged on resolving them as a precedence.

RBS, which can be a part of the identical firm, has not but launched an announcement.

On Twitter, one particular person complained: ‘@HalifaxBank – your banking app doesn’t at present work, a poor begin to 2020… 🙁 :(.’

One other wrote: ‘@HalifaxBank why is the cell banking app not working?!?!? How lengthy till it’s again up working once more?’

Another person posted: ‘@HalifaxBank what is going on on together with your banking app? It isn’t working in any respect and hasn’t for a number of hours.’

A social media spokesman for the financial institution, referred to as Martin, replied: ‘Hello. Thanks for getting in contact. We lknow a few of you’re having points together with your Web Banking.

‘We’re sorry for this. W’ere working to have it again to regular quickly.’