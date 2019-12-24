RBSE 10th class time table 2020: Rajasthan board 10th timetable released

RBSE 10 th class agenda 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Training Rajasthan at the moment introduced the agenda for secondary equal examinations.

Board Secretary Meghna Chaudhary informed right here that the board has declared the agenda for the secondary equal examinations of the 12 months 2020 in line with which 12 March 2020 Examinations will begin from Thursday 24 until March. All exams will probably be held within the morning: eight: 30 to 11: 45 session. In these examinations, 11 lakh 98 thousand college students from all around the state have registered for the examination.

He knowledgeable that 12 paper will probably be held in March on English and 14 on March. The detailed agenda is offered on the board's official web site. The board administration yesterday introduced the schedule of senior secondary equal examinations.