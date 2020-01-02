Reached Out To Many Countries On Citizenship Law, Citizens List: Centre

Raveesh Kumar stated the citizenship legislation doesn’t change primary construction of Structure

New Delhi:

India has reached out to international locations the world over on the problems of the brand new citizenship legislation and the proposed Nationwide Register of Residents, the ministry of exterior affairs stated on Thursday.

“We did reach out to countries across the globe on Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated at a media briefing.

“We emphasised that the Act (CAA) just expedites acquiring of citizenship to persecuted minorities. It does not change basic structure of Constitution,” he stated.

On when the India-Japan summit, which was postponed following protests in Guwahati final month, will likely be held, Mr Kumar stated the dates for will probably be finalised quickly.