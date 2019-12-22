News WORLD

Reading v QPR: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

December 22, 2019
2 Min Read

Studying and QPR go head-to-head within the Championship on Boxing Day

  We could earn fee from hyperlinks on this web page. Our editorial is all the time impartial (study extra)

Reading



Studying host QPR in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part you might want to find out about the right way to watch the Studying v QPR sport on TV and on-line.

  • Seize a Sky Sports activities Month Move for simply £16.99
  • Get a NOW TV Sky Sports activities Month Move simply £20 a month for two months – normally £33.99

What time is Studying v QPR?

Studying v QPR will kick off at 7:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

The right way to watch Studying v QPR on TV and dwell stream

You may watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Predominant Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 7:15pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

  • Discover out extra about the most effective Sky packages

If you happen to don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by means of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV may be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

  • Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99 

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Extra to observe…

Prediction: Studying – QPR

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment