“Ready And Looking Forward” To Training Indian Astronauts”: Russia

“Now we have excellent experience in Russia on the right way to prepare astronauts”: Moscow diplomat

New Delhi:

Russia is “prepared and looking out ahead” to coaching a workforce of Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, Moscow diplomat Roman Babushkin mentioned on Friday.

“A workforce of Indian astronauts goes to Russia this month. Now we have excellent experience in Russia on the right way to prepare astronauts which we have now developed over a long time. We’re prepared and looking out ahead to sharing what we have now with India,” Russian deputy ambassador to India, Mr Babushkin, mentioned throughout a press convention on Russian International Minister Sergey Lavrov’s go to to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2020.

At this 12 months’s annual press convention, Indian House Analysis Organisation (ISRO) chief Ok Sivan had introduced that 4 astronauts have been chosen to bear coaching in Russia for the Gaganyaan mission.

The 4 astronauts, shortlisted for the mission, will obtain coaching for 11 months. All of the 4 astronauts chosen for the mission are males however their id can’t be revealed, Union Minister of State (MoS), Jitendra Singh had revealed.

After 11 months of coaching in Russia, the astronauts will obtain module-specific coaching in India.

They are going to be skilled in crew and repair module designed by ISRO, be taught to function it, work round it and do simulations. As per the ISRO sources, India”s heaviest launch car “Bahubali” GSLV Mark-III will the carry astronauts to area.

The Narendra Modi authorities has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crores for the Gaganyaan challenge. The Gaganyaan launch will coincide with the 75th 12 months of India’s Independence, 2022.